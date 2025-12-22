Anti-Trump ex-husband of president's 2016 campaign manager launches congressional bid as Democrat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former conservative lawyer-turned-vocal critic of President Donald Trump is jumping into the crowded Democratic primary to replace retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

George Conway, who was previously married to Trump's 2016 campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, filed to run in New York's 12th Congressional District on Monday.

The Manhattan-based district is considered a safe blue seat. Nadler, who served in Congress since 1992, announced in September of this year that he was stepping down amid pressure on older Democrats to make way for a new generation.

Conway was once known in Washington, D.C., as one of the lawyers who worked on Paula Jones' case when she sued then-President Bill Clinton for sexual harassment.

He also championed conservative causes as a member of the Federalist Society, a right-wing law society.

But in recent years, Conway has made a name for himself as a vehement Trump critic, even while his wife worked as a senior advisor in his White House. George and Kellyanne Conway announced their divorce in March 2023.

Conway was also a founding member of the Lincoln Project, a Republican group that has taken out advertisements and championed causes in direct opposition to Trump.

A document on the Federal Election Commission (FEC) website shows that Conway registered a principal campaign committee on Monday based in New York City.

What appears to be a campaign website listed on the form, GeorgeConwayForCongress.com, is not yet active as of early Monday afternoon.

The registration also notes he is running in the Democratic primary, which is shaping up to be a crowded race.

At least 12 people have shown interest in the seat so far. Among the most prominent candidates is Jack Schlossberg, the 32-year-old grandson of John F. Kennedy.

Cameron Kasky, an organizer for the anti-gun group March For Our Lives, is also one of the candidates alongside New York State Assembly members Micah Lasher and Alex Bores.

ABC News legal analyst Jami Floyd and New York City council member Erik Bottcher have also filed to run.

Fox News Digital reached out to the emails associated with Conway's FEC filing for further comment but did not immediately hear back.