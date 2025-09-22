Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Ryan Routh’s bizarre defense

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Trump’s newest Fed governor Miran vows to be ‘as independent as I can’

-NYC mayor hopeful boycotts ABC affiliate town hall over Jimmy Kimmel suspension

-Conservative PAC turns tables on liberal narrative against exposing teachers who smear Kirk: 'Ridiculous'

Tony Hawk, Taiwan and a flashlight: Trump assassination attempt suspect’s bizarre defense

Ryan Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course last year, said he would not take the stand in his own criminal case on Monday — the strongest sign yet that the defense is preparing to rest its case and kick the trial into its final phase before jury deliberation.

Routh, 59, has been representing himself in the federal criminal trial. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and possession of a firearm, among other crimes. If convicted, he could face life in prison. 

He previously floated the possibility that he could testify on his own behalf — a risky strategy that would have waived his Fifth Amendment protections against self-incrimination, and opened him up to cross-examination by federal prosecutors…READ MORE.
 

A sketch depicting court proceedings during the Ryan Routh trial

A sketch depicting court proceedings during the Ryan Routh trial in Fort Pierce, Florida on September 15, 2025. Ryan Routh is accused of an attempted assassination on President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in 2024. (Lothar Speer)

White House

FACULTY IN THE FIRE: Education chief urges colleges to punish faculty who cheered Charlie Kirk’s death

Linda McMahon looks on

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon testifies before a House Committee on Appropriations subcommittee budget hearing on the US Department of Education on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

SCIENCE ON TRIAL: Trump to reveal medical finding he calls an ‘answer to autism’ in major announcement

UNSTOPPABLE LOVE: Erika Kirk forgives husband's killer at memorial service: 'It's what Charlie would do'

President Donald Trump hugs Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk hugs U.S. President Donald Trump onstage during the memorial service for her husband Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium Sept. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

World Stage

PARIS AND PALESTINE: Macron pushes Gaza initiative as UNGA opens, raising questions about his motives and rivalry with Trump

Emmanuel Macron visits Donald Trump at the White House

France's President Emmanuel Macron, center, departs after a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

NEW DEAL NEEDED: Trump must tell UN: US funding depends on reform, ex-diplomat says

Capitol Hill

SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN: Thune slams Democrats' 'cold-blooded partisan' tactics as funding deadline nears

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., panned Senate Democrats for their resistance to a government funding extension, and blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for trying to appease his "far Left" base with threats of a shutdown.  (Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

RHETORIC REVEALED: Dem Senate hopeful calls for civility, despite past warning of 'radicalized White men'

Across America 

ELON CHIMES IN: Elon Musk wades into Virginia transgender bathroom clash, says Dem gov candidate wrongly ‘blaming’ Trump

a-split-image-of-abigail-spanberger-and-elon-musk

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger, left; Elon Musk, right. (Vitalii Nosatch/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

FACE-OFF: Newsom on courtroom collision course with Trump over ICE mask ban

CULTURE CLASH: From Kirk to Kimmel: Fiery NJ debate spotlights political violence and free speech

Luigi Mangione, suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, arrives at a heliport with members of the NYPD on December 19, 2024 in New York City. The 26-year-old was arrested in Pennsylvania on December 9 after being spotted at a McDonald's in Altoona amid a national manhunt. Mangione also appeared in a Pennsylvania court on forgery and firearms charges today, where he waived extradition to New York after being indicted on 11 charges including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism. 

Luigi Mangione, suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, arrives at a heliport with members of the NYPD on December 19, 2024 in New York City. The 26-year-old was arrested in Pennsylvania on December 9 after being spotted at a McDonald's in Altoona amid a national manhunt. Mangione also appeared in a Pennsylvania court on forgery and firearms charges today, where he waived extradition to New York after being indicted on 11 charges including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

LIFE ON THE LINE: Luigi Mangione moves to dismiss death penalty, federal case citing Bondi comments

