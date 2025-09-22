Fox News Politics Newsletter: Ryan Routh’s bizarre defense

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Trump’s newest Fed governor Miran vows to be ‘as independent as I can’

-NYC mayor hopeful boycotts ABC affiliate town hall over Jimmy Kimmel suspension

-Conservative PAC turns tables on liberal narrative against exposing teachers who smear Kirk: 'Ridiculous'

Tony Hawk, Taiwan and a flashlight: Trump assassination attempt suspect’s bizarre defense

Ryan Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course last year, said he would not take the stand in his own criminal case on Monday — the strongest sign yet that the defense is preparing to rest its case and kick the trial into its final phase before jury deliberation.

Routh, 59, has been representing himself in the federal criminal trial. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and possession of a firearm, among other crimes. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

He previously floated the possibility that he could testify on his own behalf — a risky strategy that would have waived his Fifth Amendment protections against self-incrimination, and opened him up to cross-examination by federal prosecutors…READ MORE.



White House

FACULTY IN THE FIRE: Education chief urges colleges to punish faculty who cheered Charlie Kirk’s death

SCIENCE ON TRIAL: Trump to reveal medical finding he calls an ‘answer to autism’ in major announcement

UNSTOPPABLE LOVE: Erika Kirk forgives husband's killer at memorial service: 'It's what Charlie would do'

World Stage

PARIS AND PALESTINE: Macron pushes Gaza initiative as UNGA opens, raising questions about his motives and rivalry with Trump

NEW DEAL NEEDED: Trump must tell UN: US funding depends on reform, ex-diplomat says

Capitol Hill

SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN: Thune slams Democrats' 'cold-blooded partisan' tactics as funding deadline nears

RHETORIC REVEALED: Dem Senate hopeful calls for civility, despite past warning of 'radicalized White men'

Across America

ELON CHIMES IN: Elon Musk wades into Virginia transgender bathroom clash, says Dem gov candidate wrongly ‘blaming’ Trump

FACE-OFF: Newsom on courtroom collision course with Trump over ICE mask ban

CULTURE CLASH: From Kirk to Kimmel: Fiery NJ debate spotlights political violence and free speech

LIFE ON THE LINE: Luigi Mangione moves to dismiss death penalty, federal case citing Bondi comments