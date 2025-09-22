From Kirk to Kimmel: Fiery NJ debate spotlights political violence and free speech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Jack Ciattarelli said it was "wrong" for Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill to criticize Charlie Kirk after voting "yes" on a U.S. House resolution condemning his assassination — a clash that escalated when Sherrill invoked Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension over remarks about Kirk during their first debate Sunday.

During their first debate of the general election in Lawrenceville, N.J., on Sunday, moderators asked the candidates if they would support legislation designating political violence as a hate crime in the state of New Jersey.

"My opponent on Friday went down to Washington, voted yes on a resolution to celebrate Charlie Kirk's life, but then within minutes sent out a statement that basically condemned him. I think that was wrong," Jack Ciattarelli said, while affirming his support for the New Jersey bill.

When pressed about her disagreement with Kirk, Sherrill said, "I think it's fair to have free speech, but I think it should go to everyone, to Jimmy Kimmel and to myself as well."

WATCH: LAWMAKERS WRESTLE WITH HOW TO APPROACH HATEFUL POLITICAL RHETORIC IN WAKE OF KIRK ASSASSINATION

ABC on Thursday suspended the " Jimmy Kimmel Live! " host indefinitely following controversial comments he made about Kirk's assassination.

58 HOUSE DEMS VOTE AGAINST RESOLUTION HONORING 'LIFE AND LEGACY' OF CHARLIE KIRK

Questions about political violence seeped onto the New Jersey gubernatorial debate stage on Sunday night as mourners gathered more than 2,000 miles away to honor the life and legacy of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

After voting "yes" on the resolution condemning Kirk's assassination, Sherrill released a statement criticizing Kirk's character.

"Charlie Kirk was advocating for a Christian nationalist government and to roll back the rights of women and Black people — this flies in the face of every value I hold dear and that I fight for. But the Constitution protects free speech, even for those I vehemently oppose," she said.

While ripping his opponent for her comments, Ciattarelli also criticized Sherrill for not answering the moderator's question about the state legislation.

"My direct answer is I voted to protect free speech. I voted to end political violence. I also think it's fair, Jack, to speak up when you disagree with something," Sherrill said.

"In this nation, we should be able to have free speech," Sherrill said. "I vow to defend and fight for free speech my entire life, but it should never devolve into political violence."

Kirk's assassination on Utah Valley University's campus has reignited a fierce debate about the rise of political violence in the United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it is the responsibility of any public official and candidate for office to engage in rhetoric that doesn't divide us," Ciattarelli said Sunday. "My campaign has been about uniting us, not dividing us. I do think we need to take down the temperature a whole lot."