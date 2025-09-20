Expand / Collapse search
Conservative PAC turns tables on left-wing narrative defending teachers who smear Charlie Kirk

Conservatives have been successfully calling on teachers to be fired for justifying Charlie Kirk's murder

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
2 positives that emerged from ‘horrific’ death of Charlie Kirk: Joe Concha Video

2 positives that emerged from ‘horrific’ death of Charlie Kirk: Joe Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha weighs in on the future of Turning Point USA, the organization Charlie Kirk founded at age 18, on ‘Fox Report.’

A conservative political action committee launched an effort to expose teachers across the country justifying Charlie Kirk’s assassination online and is pushing back on claims from the left that conservatives are being hypocritical about free speech.

Stefano Forte, executive director of 1776 Project PAC, spoke to Fox News digital about the new form live on the organization’s website where users can flag teachers and administrators who have justified Kirk’s killing online, a form he says has already yielded an "endless stream of tips."

"Many people are essentially happy that Charlie Kirk has been killed. And these people are in charge of the next generations," Forte said.

As conservatives online have launched a variety of efforts to expose online hate directed at Kirk, numerous elected officials and pundits on the left have accused the political right of cracking down on free speech, which Forte called "ridiculous."

EXPERTS WARN LEFTIST CELEBRATIONS OF CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH SIGNAL A DANGEROUS MAINSTREAM SHIFT IN POLITICS

Charlie kirk speaking at CPAC

Charlie Kirk speaks at CPAC in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

"When they had social power, they didn’t care about our free speech at all," Forte said. They didn’t care who was canceled for having basic Republican opinions, or fired for supporting Trump, or even for retweeting Charlie Kirk. The only speech they want protected is their own."

"No one is saying they can’t talk. They can post whatever they want—but there are consequences. If you’re openly celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk, you shouldn’t be teaching children. That’s not about free speech; it’s about judgment and character. These are cruel people, and it’s dangerous to have them in classrooms."

LIBERAL PROFESSORS’ GROUP BACKS FACULTY SPEECH AFTER CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION, SILENT ON CONDEMNING ATTACK

People hold candles and sing during Charlie Kirk vigil

People hold candles and sing during a memorial and prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Social media posts celebrating, justifying, or downplaying Kirk’s assassination have been prevalent in the academic community, with many of the individuals losing their jobs as a result.

In one case, Fox News Digital first reported that an administrator at George Washington University posted on social media his thoughts about why it was "fair" that Kirk was killed and that he felt "no thoughts" and "no prayers" over the killing.

"It also points to something bigger: if you’re okay with Charlie Kirk being killed, then you’re likely okay with people who agree with him—or people further right than him—being killed too," Forte told Fox News Digital. "That’s a serious problem. So yes, we’re amplifying their speech. They chose to make it public. We’re just making sure people know what they said."

FBI agent investigating Charlie Kirk's assassination

 An FBI investigator is seen near the building where Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, United States on September 10, 2025. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The George Washington University administrator’s Facebook post was "liked" and "loved" by at least 37 people, some of whom were employed at universities across the country. 

"The rot is incredibly deep," Forte told Fox News Digital. " Some far-left organizations, like DSA, even put out PSAs telling their members what to post. It shows how many of these people are out there, self-reporting. They’ve gotten so comfortable in the cancel culture they built that they assumed only right-wingers could ever get in trouble for speaking their mind. They thought nothing would happen to them."

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

