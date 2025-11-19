Fox News Politics Newsletter: Rubio orders restitution for staffers denied promotions

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…
-Republicans feud over 'Arctic Frost' accountability measure, but critics offer no clear alternative
-GOP blasts ‘false racism’ claims after judges block Texas redistricting plan
-Mamdani backs candidate who called 9/11 ‘a terror attack a couple of people did’
Rubio orders restitution for hundreds of staffers denied promotions under Biden DEI rule
FIRST ON FOX: Hundreds of State Department employees will receive restitution after an internal review under Secretary Marco Rubio found they were denied promotions during the Biden administration for not meeting new diversity, equity and inclusion standards.
In addition to removing the diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) precept from the State Department’s promotion process, officials said roughly 295 employees who were marked down for not showing they would "seek diversity in staff" will now receive pay increases, administrative promotions and letters of commendation.
"The Trump administration is providing restitution to State Department employees who were adversely impacted by the previous administration’s ideological agenda," a State Department official said…READ MORE.
White House
'GENIUS!!!': Trump official fires back at Dem's Epstein donor claim: 'totally different person'
RACING TO ICE: Charlotte-based NASCAR powerhouse bolsters ICE operations with dozens of vehicles
SURPRISE APPEARANCE: Kamala Harris returns to campaign trail in Trump country to back ‘AOC of Tennessee’
World Stage
NEW MISSION: Trump says US to work on Sudan peace deal at request of Saudi crown prince
Capitol Hill
RULES FOR THEE: Dem senator spent whopping $360k in 9 months on private security despite history of gun control activism
CIVIL WAR: Nancy Mace to force censure vote against fellow House Republican
DOCS DECLASSIFIED: Senate unanimously passes Epstein files bill, sends to Trump's desk
DREAM DENIED: Bipartisan plan aims to make the American Dream affordable again for millions of first-time homebuyers
Across America
CALL TO ACTION: Scathing report calls on US to label Islamist group infiltrating all aspects of American life as terrorist org
'FLASHING SIREN': Unearthed antisemitic, anti-Israel posts from Mamdani aide spark GOP outrage
BILLIONAIRE HOPEFUL: Tom Steyer mounts California gubernatorial bid, joining crowd of candidates jockeying to succeed Newsom
