Fox News Politics Newsletter: Rubio orders restitution for staffers denied promotions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Republicans feud over 'Arctic Frost' accountability measure, but critics offer no clear alternative

-GOP blasts ‘false racism’ claims after judges block Texas redistricting plan

-Mamdani backs candidate who called 9/11 ‘a terror attack a couple of people did’

Rubio orders restitution for hundreds of staffers denied promotions under Biden DEI rule

FIRST ON FOX: Hundreds of State Department employees will receive restitution after an internal review under Secretary Marco Rubio found they were denied promotions during the Biden administration for not meeting new diversity, equity and inclusion standards.

In addition to removing the diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) precept from the State Department’s promotion process, officials said roughly 295 employees who were marked down for not showing they would "seek diversity in staff" will now receive pay increases, administrative promotions and letters of commendation.

"The Trump administration is providing restitution to State Department employees who were adversely impacted by the previous administration’s ideological agenda," a State Department official said…READ MORE.



White House

'GENIUS!!!': Trump official fires back at Dem's Epstein donor claim: 'totally different person'

RACING TO ICE: Charlotte-based NASCAR powerhouse bolsters ICE operations with dozens of vehicles

SURPRISE APPEARANCE: Kamala Harris returns to campaign trail in Trump country to back ‘AOC of Tennessee’

World Stage

NEW MISSION: Trump says US to work on Sudan peace deal at request of Saudi crown prince

Capitol Hill

RULES FOR THEE: Dem senator spent whopping $360k in 9 months on private security despite history of gun control activism

CIVIL WAR: Nancy Mace to force censure vote against fellow House Republican

DOCS DECLASSIFIED: Senate unanimously passes Epstein files bill, sends to Trump's desk

DREAM DENIED: Bipartisan plan aims to make the American Dream affordable again for millions of first-time homebuyers

Across America

CALL TO ACTION: Scathing report calls on US to label Islamist group infiltrating all aspects of American life as terrorist org

'FLASHING SIREN': Unearthed antisemitic, anti-Israel posts from Mamdani aide spark GOP outrage

BILLIONAIRE HOPEFUL: Tom Steyer mounts California gubernatorial bid, joining crowd of candidates jockeying to succeed Newsom

