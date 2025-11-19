Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Rubio orders restitution for staffers denied promotions

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Republicans feud over 'Arctic Frost' accountability measure, but critics offer no clear alternative

-GOP blasts ‘false racism’ claims after judges block Texas redistricting plan

-Mamdani backs candidate who called 9/11 ‘a terror attack a couple of people did’

Rubio orders restitution for hundreds of staffers denied promotions under Biden DEI rule

FIRST ON FOX: Hundreds of State Department employees will receive restitution after an internal review under Secretary Marco Rubio found they were denied promotions during the Biden administration for not meeting new diversity, equity and inclusion standards.

In addition to removing the diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) precept from the State Department’s promotion process, officials said roughly 295 employees who were marked down for not showing they would "seek diversity in staff" will now receive pay increases, administrative promotions and letters of commendation.

"The Trump administration is providing restitution to State Department employees who were adversely impacted by the previous administration’s ideological agenda," a State Department official said…READ MORE.
 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifying in a dark suit and blue tie

Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing to examine the president's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2026 for the Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 20, 2025. (Jose Luis Magana/The Associated Press)

White House

'GENIUS!!!': Trump official fires back at Dem's Epstein donor claim: 'totally different person'

Lee Zeldin addresses a hearing

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin of New York speaks before Congress. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

RACING TO ICE: Charlotte-based NASCAR powerhouse bolsters ICE operations with dozens of vehicles

SURPRISE APPEARANCE: Kamala Harris returns to campaign trail in Trump country to back ‘AOC of Tennessee’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris rallies for "Prop 50"

Former Vice President Kamala Harris attends a Yes on Proposition 50 rally at the Los Angeles Convention Center Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

World Stage

NEW MISSION: Trump says US to work on Sudan peace deal at request of Saudi crown prince

President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House.

President Donald Trump welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Capitol Hill

RULES FOR THEE: Dem senator spent whopping $360k in 9 months on private security despite history of gun control activism

CIVIL WAR: Nancy Mace to force censure vote against fellow House Republican

Nancy Mace and Cory Mills split

Rep. Nancy Mace is planning to introduce a censure resolution against fellow House Republican Rep. Cory Mills. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images ; David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

DOCS DECLASSIFIED: Senate unanimously passes Epstein files bill, sends to Trump's desk

DREAM DENIED: Bipartisan plan aims to make the American Dream affordable again for millions of first-time homebuyers

A for sale sign on a home advertising a lower price

A "New Low Price" sign in front of a home in Crockett, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Across America 

CALL TO ACTION: Scathing report calls on US to label Islamist group infiltrating all aspects of American life as terrorist org

U.S. Capitol building and Egyptian supporters of Mohamed Morsi split

ISGAP is calling on the US to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. (J. David Ake/Getty Images ; MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

'FLASHING SIREN': Unearthed antisemitic, anti-Israel posts from Mamdani aide spark GOP outrage

BILLIONAIRE HOPEFUL: Tom Steyer mounts California gubernatorial bid, joining crowd of candidates jockeying to succeed Newsom
 

Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer speaks onstage at the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

