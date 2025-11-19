Nancy Mace to force censure vote against fellow House Republican

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is planning to force a vote on censuring a fellow House Republican on Wednesday night.

Two sources told Fox News Digital that Mace will introduce a censure resolution against Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., after accusing him of stolen valor on X on Tuesday night.

Mace is planning to introduce the censure as a privileged resolution, Fox News Digital is told, meaning House GOP leaders will have two legislative days — by the end of session on Friday — to hold a chamber-wide vote on the measure.

TIT FOR TAT: HOUSE CENSURES ARE BECOMING 'SNAP' SOLUTIONS

Her resolution is likely to come up during the House's only vote series of the day on Wednesday, which is scheduled for the 8 p.m. hour.

House Democrats had threatened to pursue a retaliatory censure against Mills Tuesday evening in response to Republicans trying to censure Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., the Virgin Islands' nonvoting representative in the House, over her ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

TRUMP SIGNS BILL ENDING LONGEST GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN IN US HISTORY

The Plaskett censure failed after three House Republicans voted "no" and three more voted "present," however, along with every Democrat rejecting the measure. Democrats did not appear to pursue the censure against Mills after that.

Mace had accused Mills of participating in a "backroom deal" at the time to avoid a censure, adding, "I have the General who ‘recommended’ him for the Bronze Star on record saying he never wrote it, never read it and never personally signed it."

Mills' office told Fox News Digital there was never a deal, however, and had expected his censure to move forward on Tuesday night. He also voted in favor of censuring Plaskett.

The main motivation behind Mace's censure resolution is not yet clear. But Mace sent a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Wednesday accusing Mills of "credible accusations he misrepresented his military service" and "credible accusations of having committed crimes against women."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Mills has previously denied wrongdoing in reports of both sets of allegations.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mills' spokesperson for comment on Mace's plans.