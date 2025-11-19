Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

House Of Representatives

Nancy Mace to force censure vote against fellow House Republican

Mace's resolution could get a vote sometime this week

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
close
House vote to censure Plaskett fails, Epstein bank records subpoenaed Video

House vote to censure Plaskett fails, Epstein bank records subpoenaed

The House failed to censure Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., for texting convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Rep. Ralph Norman criticizes Plaskett's defense and discusses Rep. James Comer's subpoena of Epstein's bank records and flight logs.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is planning to force a vote on censuring a fellow House Republican on Wednesday night.

Two sources told Fox News Digital that Mace will introduce a censure resolution against Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., after accusing him of stolen valor on X on Tuesday night.

Mace is planning to introduce the censure as a privileged resolution, Fox News Digital is told, meaning House GOP leaders will have two legislative days — by the end of session on Friday — to hold a chamber-wide vote on the measure.

TIT FOR TAT: HOUSE CENSURES ARE BECOMING 'SNAP' SOLUTIONS

Nancy Mace and Cory Mills split

Rep. Nancy Mace is planning to introduce a censure resolution against fellow House Republican Rep. Cory Mills. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images | David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Her resolution is likely to come up during the House's only vote series of the day on Wednesday, which is scheduled for the 8 p.m. hour.

House Democrats had threatened to pursue a retaliatory censure against Mills Tuesday evening in response to Republicans trying to censure Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., the Virgin Islands' nonvoting representative in the House, over her ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

TRUMP SIGNS BILL ENDING LONGEST GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN IN US HISTORY

plaskett sitting during a committee hearing

Del. Stacey Plaskett speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Plaskett censure failed after three House Republicans voted "no" and three more voted "present," however, along with every Democrat rejecting the measure. Democrats did not appear to pursue the censure against Mills after that.

Mace had accused Mills of participating in a "backroom deal" at the time to avoid a censure, adding, "I have the General who ‘recommended’ him for the Bronze Star on record saying he never wrote it, never read it and never personally signed it."

Mills' office told Fox News Digital there was never a deal, however, and had expected his censure to move forward on Tuesday night. He also voted in favor of censuring Plaskett.

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Capitol Hill

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., walks from the chamber to speak with reporters after the final vote to bring the longest government shutdown in history to an end, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

The main motivation behind Mace's censure resolution is not yet clear. But Mace sent a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Wednesday accusing Mills of "credible accusations he misrepresented his military service" and "credible accusations of having committed crimes against women."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Mills has previously denied wrongdoing in reports of both sets of allegations.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mills' spokesperson for comment on Mace's plans.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue