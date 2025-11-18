Dem senator spent whopping $360k in 9 months on private security despite history of gun control activism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Raphael Warnock's, D-Ga., re-election campaign has spent an eye-popping amount of cash on private security over nine months in 2025 despite a history of supporting stricter gun control measures.

Between January and September of this year, Warnock spent approximately $360,000 on security services from Executive Protection Agencies, LLC, an Atlanta-based security firm that includes both armed and unarmed options. Warnock's office did not clarify what type of service he was paying the firm to provide.

However, the security firm's website says it uses its armed services to provide protection for "political figures." A Fox News Digital review found that Warnock's campaign has spent over $2.7 million on private security dating back to Dec. 2020.

Warnock has regularly pushed gun control in Congress, including co-sponsoring legislation to ban assault weapons and require universal background checks, voting for federal red flag laws, supporting stricter penalties for those who purchase firearms from sellers not legally allowed to do so and stricter licensing requirements for sellers, among other initiatives.

Following a 2021 mass shooting in Atlanta that killed eight people across a handful of massage parlors in the city, Warnock criticized Republicans in his state's legislature for a "distortion of values," citing the GOP-controlled legislature's decision to prioritize election integrity measures, which Warnock suggested make it harder for people to vote.

"This shooter was able to kill all of these folks the same day he purchased a firearm, but right now what is our legislature doing? They’re busy under the golden dome here in Georgia trying to prevent people from voting the same day they register," Warnock said on "Meet the Press" in 2021. "I think that suggests a distortion in values, when you can buy a gun and create this much carnage and violence on the same day but if you want to exercise your right to vote as a U.S. citizen, the same legislature that should be focusing on this is busy erecting barriers to that Constitutional right."

Warnock's anti-Second Amendment advocacy has dated back to at least 2013, according to the Washington Free Beacon. Warnock, a pastor before he was elected, has even taken advantage of his position at the pulpit to rail against those who support gun ownership.

Before his election, Warnock slammed "Stand Your Ground" laws during a 2014 sermon, which allow gun owners to protect themselves with deadly force, without first needing to make an attempt to retreat, if they feel their life could be in danger. The senator also used the pulpit prior to his election to be critical of pro-Second Amendment lawmakers who supported the Safe Carry Protection Act, which permitted concealed carry in churches, arguing Republicans were helping arm "crazy people."

Warnock, who has suggested he does not see arming teachers or school resource officers (SROs) as a solution to protect students from mass shootings, held a gun control panel with major city mayors and the former leader of the Biden administration's deputy director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, Gregory Jackson, just a few weeks ago.

Jackson, who has spent more than a decade as a gun control advocate for a number of organizations including groups within the George Soros-backed Tides Foundation network, was at the helm of the Biden administration's efforts to beef up gun control measures around the country.

"We have not done nearly enough. We have, in essence, told our children that, in the face of this ugly specter of mass shootings… the best thing we can do for you is teach you how to hide," Senator Warnock said at the September gun control event. "What trauma are we visiting upon our children when we tell them the best thing we can do is to teach them how to hide? Not to mention the slow rolling crisis of mass shootings that happens in struggling urban communities, poor communities, Black and brown communities every single day. This is the worst kind of American exceptionalism. So I keep having this panel discussion because I know deep in my heart we are better than this."

In addition to private security, Warnock's campaign has spent thousands of dollars on limo services in 2025, specifically Washington, D.C.-based Carey Limousine, which says, "Understated Luxury is Our Style" on their website. The luxury car service continues by calling its services "Refined, discreet, and inviting—it’s the quiet confidence that welcomes every guest." FEC filings reveal that Warnock's campaign dished out over $3,000 to the car service this year.

Fox News Digital reached out to Warnock's office and campaign multiple times for comment on this story but did not receive a response.