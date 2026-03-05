GOP Rep Tony Gonzales admits to affair with former aide for first time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK (8255).

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, admitted to having an affair with a former staffer for the first time on Wednesday.

Gonzales made the confession during an appearance on a conservative talk radio show, just one day after he advanced to a runoff election in his congressional district's GOP primary. The House Ethics Committee also launched an investigation into Gonzales on Wednesday.

"I made a mistake, and I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions," he said on "The Joe Pags Show" Wednesday night. "Since then, I've reconciled with my wife, Angel. I've asked God to forgive me, which he has, and my faith is as strong as ever."

"When you make mistakes like this, it’s never easy. It humbles you," he added.

The Ethics Committee is investigating whether Gonzales, a married father of six, engaged in sexual misconduct with a female member of his staff and whether he doled out special favors or privileges as a result.

Gonzales has said he has no plan to step down in the face of the accusations, saying last month that there are more details to be released regarding the situation.

"What you’ve seen is not all the facts," Gonzales told reporters in late February.

The three-term congressman argued at the time that he was being "blackmailed" in connection with the case. Controversy first arose after the San Antonio Express-News reported they obtained text messages in which the former staffer, Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, wrote to a colleague that she had an affair with the lawmaker.

Santos-Aviles later died after setting herself on fire.

Gonzales denied having anything to do with her death during his radio appearance.

"I hadn’t spoken with Miss Santos since June of 2024. She passed September of 2025… I had absolutely nothing to do with her tragic passing. And in fact, I was shocked just as much as everyone else," Gonzales said.

Gonzales took to social media last month and accused Santos-Aviles' husband of "blackmail," sharing a partial screenshot of an email from the widower and claiming he was seeking money.

"I WILL NOT BE BLACKMAILED," Gonzales wrote in a Feb. 19 post on X. "Disgusting to see people profit politically and financially off a tragic death."

In the email posted by Gonzales, attorney Robert Barrera discussed a possible lawsuit against the lawmaker and a potential settlement with a nondisclosure agreement. The email says that the maximum recoverable amount is $300,000.

Barrera denied he was trying to blackmail Gonzales.

"It is a desperate attempt to make him look again like a political victim," Barrera told The Associated Press last month. "There’s no blackmail here. I mean, it’s just ridiculous allegations."