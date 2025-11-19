Expand / Collapse search
Jeffrey Epstein

Trump official fires back at Dem's Epstein donor claim: 'Totally different person'

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin sarcastically called Jasmine Crockett a 'GENIUS!!!'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Rep Jasmine Crockett lists political donations tied to 'somebody' with the name Jeffrey Epstein Video

Rep Jasmine Crockett lists political donations tied to 'somebody' with the name Jeffrey Epstein

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, named Lee Zeldin as a figure who accepted money from "somebody" by the name of Jeffrey Epstein. Zeldin said that Epstein was not the late disgraced financier by the same name. (Credit: CSPAN)

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin clapped back after Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said he had taken money from someone named Jeffrey Epstein.

The congresswoman dropped Zeldin's name while listing figures and entities she said had taken money from "somebody" by the name of Jeffrey Epstein. Noting that she had her "team dig in very quickly," she rattled off the following list: "Mitt Romney, the NRCC, Lee Zeldin, George Bush, WinRed, McCain-Palin, Rick Lazio."

Zeldin fired back in a post to X, noting that the donation to one of his former campaigns had nothing to do with the notorious late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Left: Lee Zeldin; Right: Jasmine Crockett

Left: EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin attends a meeting with President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House on March 13, 2025 in Washington, D.C.; Right: Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks during The Color of Conversation during 2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival at Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center on Aug. 7, 2025 in Martha's Vineyard, Mass. (Left: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Right: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

"Yes, Crockett, a physician named Dr. Jeffrey Epstein (who is a totally different person than the other Jeffrey Epstein) donated to a prior campaign of mine," Zeldin wrote, reposting another person's post that featured footage of Crockett's comments.

Zeldin then exclaimed in all caps, "NO [clap emoji] FREAKIN [clap emoji] RELATION [clap emoji] YOU [clap emoji] GENIUS!!!"

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett's office for comment.

Zeldin, a Republican, lost the 2022 New York gubernatorial contest to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives from early 2015 through early 2023, and he had previously served in the New York state Senate.

President Donald Trump has previously called Crockett "a very low-IQ person."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

