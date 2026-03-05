Paxton vows he's 'staying in this race' even if Trump backs Cornyn in Texas GOP clash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is making it clear: he's staying in the race for the Republican Senate nomination even if President Donald Trump endorses Paxton's rival, longtime Sen. John Cornyn.

"I’m staying in this race," Paxton said in an interview Wednesday evening. "I owe it to the people of Texas."

Trump says he'll soon take sides in the costly and combustible GOP primary showdown Cornyn and Paxton.

"I will be making my Endorsement soon," the president wrote in a social media post hours after Cornyn and Paxton advanced to a May 26 runoff election.

The two heated rivals topped a crowded field of contenders in Tuesday's primary, but since no one cleared the 50% threshold, the nomination race heads into overtime.

Trump added that he "will be asking the candidate that I don’t Endorse to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE!"

A Republican operative in Trump's political orbit told Fox News Digital it's expected Cornyn will get the president's endorsement. However, the president has been known to change his mind on candidates or even reverse endorsements.

A second source in Trump's political orbit told Fox News that while there's still jockeying to influence the president’s decision, given Cornyn’s better-than-expected performance in the primary, Trump is expected to back the senator and prevent a messy and expensive runoff.

CONTENTIOUS REPUBLICAN SENATE PRIMARY IN TEXAS HEADED INTO OVERTIME

Asked if he would end his Senate bid if Trump backed Cornyn, Paxton, a MAGA firebrand and longtime Trump supporter and ally, said no in an interview with Real America's Voice.

"I’ve spent a year of my life campaigning against John Cornyn because John has not represented the people of Texas well," Paxton argued. "He’s been against Trump in both of his elections, said he shouldn’t run last time. ... The people of Texas, at least the Republicans, would like something different."

And a source in Paxton's political orbit emphasized to Fox News Digital that the Texas attorney general isn't getting out of the race.

Cornyn or Paxton will face off in the general election against rising Democratic Party star state Rep. James Talarico, who topped progressive firebrand Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a vocal Trump critic, in the Democrats' primary. Talarico is trying to become the first Democrat in nearly four decades to win a Senate election in right-leaning Texas.

‘OPEN BORDERS, TRUMP-HATING RADICAL’—REPUBLICANS QUICKLY POUNCE ON TALARICO

The 2026 Senate showdown in Texas is one of a handful across the country that could determine if Republicans hold their majority in the chamber in the midterm elections. The GOP currently controls the chamber 53–47.

The Cornyn campaign and aligned super PACs spent nearly $100 million to run ads attacking Paxton and Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt — who came in third — with the senator charging in the closing weeks of the primary campaign that Democrats would flip the seat in the general election if Paxton was the GOP's nominee.

Cornyn, his allies and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the campaign arm of the Senate GOP, repeatedly pointed to the slew of scandals and legal problems that have battered Paxton over the past decade, as well as his ongoing messy divorce.

"Over the next 12 weeks, Texas Republican primary voters will hear more about my record of delivering conservative victories in the United States Senate, and learn more about Ken's indefensible personal behavior and failures in office," Cornyn told reporters on Tuesday night.

"Just like the primary, we have a plan to win the runoff, and we are in the process of executing it," Cornyn said. "Judgment day is coming for Ken Paxton."

Paxton, a MAGA firebrand and longtime Trump supporter and ally who grabbed significant national attention by filing lawsuits against the Obama and Biden administrations, told supporters on primary night, "As we head into this runoff, we're going to make the choice even clearer. While John Cornyn was cutting deals on gun control and amnesty, I was suing corrupt Joe Biden over 107 times."

And he charged, "John Cornyn spent around $100 million trying to buy this seat. We’ve spent around $5 million."

ROUND TWO OF CORNYN VS. PAXTON GETS UNDER WAY

Trump on Wednesday urged, "for the good of the Party, and our Country, itself, be allowed to go on any longer. IT MUST STOP NOW!"

And pointing to Talarico, the president argued, "We have an easy to beat, Radical Left Opponent, and we have to TOTALLY FOCUS on putting him away, quickly and decisively."

"Both John and Ken ran great races, but not good enough. Now, this one, must be PERFECT!" Trump warned.

Trump, whose clout over the GOP remains immense, stayed neutral in the Republican primary race. All three candidates, who sought the president's endorsement, were in attendance Friday as Trump held an event in Corpus Christi, Texas.

"They're in a little race together," Trump said of Cornyn and Paxton. "You know that, right? A little bit of a race. It's going to be an interesting one, right? They’re both great people, too."

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, the lobbying campaign to clinch the endorsement for Cornyn hasn't stopped, and if anything, is intensifying in the hours since primary night.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters that Cornyn had "a great night" against Paxton. The top Senate Republican has spent the last several months bending Trump’s ear at every opportunity to jump into the race and back the longtime incumbent.

"He's positioned to win the runoff, and if the president endorses early, it saves everybody a lot of money, and a lot of, you know, just 10 weeks of another spirited campaign on our side that keeps us from spending time focusing on the Democrats," Thune said.

Thune spoke with Cornyn on Wednesday morning, and believed that Talarico was the more formidable match-up for Republicans in November — one that Cornyn was better suited to win.

"The matchup that's good for us is John Cornyn at the top of the ticket," Thune said.

NRSC communications director Joanna Rodriguez told Fox News Digital, "John Cornyn remains the only candidate who guarantees state Rep. Talarico never becomes a United States senator and ensures the fight for President Trump’s Senate majority is waged in true battleground states, not Texas."

And the Thune-aligned Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), the top super PAC backing Senate Republicans, which spent millions on behalf of Cornyn in the primary campaign, made it clear in a statement early Wednesday that it will continue to support the senator in the runoff.

"SLF and its sister organizations were proud to support Senator Cornyn early, and we look forward to him securing the Republican nomination on May 26," the group’s executive director, Alex Latcham, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a GOP political operative in Trump's orbit told Fox News Digital, "Talarico being the nominee makes President Trump's endorsement of Cornyn more important than ever."

While Trump stayed neutral, his top pollster, Tony Fabrizio, helped the Cornyn campaign. And veteran Republican strategist Chris LaCivita, who served as co-campaign manager of Trump's 2024 White House bid, consulted for a top Cornyn-aligned super PAC.

LaCivita, in a social media post Tuesday night aimed at Paxton and his top political consultant, wrote, "The second wave is going to be a (bi--h.)"

But on the Paxton side of the playing field, operatives and donors are confident they can unseat the senator.

Dan Eberhart, an oil drilling chief executive officer and prominent Republican donor and bundler who supports Paxton, told Fox News Digital, "This was Cornyn’s shot to fend off his challenger by getting over 50%, and he couldn’t do it. The runoff voters will be even less friendly territory for Cornyn."

Pointing to former longtime Senate GOP leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has often acted as a Trump foil, Eberhart said, "This race is about MAGA vs. McConnell."

Meanwhile, Lone Star Liberty, a pro-Paxton super PAC, circulated a memo ahead of Tuesday’s election that shrugged off threats that Cornyn would succeed in the runoff by continuing to hammer the attorney general over his litany of scandals, arguing there was nothing new to offer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Cornyn’s talk of ‘unleashing’ new attacks in the runoff is bluster," the memo states. "The truth is that from day one, his forces fired every bullet they had. There are no new attacks left — only more of the same, at ever-greater cost and with ever-diminishing returns."

Fox News' Rich Edson contributed to this report