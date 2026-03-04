Top Trump ally Steve Daines exits Montana Senate race, plans to retire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, will not seek reelection, opting to leave the Senate just minutes before Wednesday’s filing deadline in the Treasure State, three sources confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Montana’s senior senator is serving his second term and was widely expected to secure a third in Big Sky Country, where President Donald Trump won by nearly 20 points in 2024. He previously served two terms in the House before making the leap to the upper chamber.

Daines played a key role during that election cycle as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, helping Republicans regain a majority in the upper chamber. He also backed Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Montana, in a grueling race against former Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, helping the GOP secure unified control of Washington.

The lawmaker said in a video statement that after "much careful thought, I've decided not to seek reelection."



He thanked his wife, Cindy, and noted that for the last 13 years, she "has selflessly dropped me off at the airport at 5 a.m. on most Mondays for that commute back to D.C."

"And together, Cindy and I look forward to the next chapter, like cherishing moments with seven grandchildren, spending a bit more time in Montana and continuing to make a difference," he said.

With Daines set to leave the Senate, Republicans will now look to hold the seat. Montana’s primary election is scheduled for June 2.

Montana U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme filed just minutes before Daines withdrew from the race, according to the Montana Secretary of State. Earlier Wednesday, former University of Montana President Seth Bodnar entered the race as an independent.

Trump wasted no time lauding Daines and swiftly backing Alme in a post on Truth Social.

"Steve Daines, of Montana, is one of our truly Great United States Senators," Trump said. "He honorably served for 12 years in the Senate, and 2 in the House of Representatives. He did a job like few others are capable of doing but, sadly for our Country, Steve’s Term is up, and he has decided to leave the Senate and, ‘pass the torch’ to Kurt Alme, my TRUMP 45 and TRUMP 47 U.S. Attorney."

Three Democrats are also running on the opposite side of the primary field: Alani Bankhead, Reilly Neil and Michael Blackwolf.



A spokesperson for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, told Fox News Digital in a statement that "Republicans' midterm prospects are so bleak in 2026 that yet another Senator is running for the hills."

"Steve Daines is joining more and more of his colleagues in deciding to throw in the towel rather than defend their toxic record," they said. "This news is the latest flashing warning sign to all GOP senators: Your jobs are not safe, retire or lose."

Daines’ departure comes on the heels of Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Montana, who earlier this week announced he plans to retire from the House.

Zinke cited several undisclosed surgeries stemming from injuries he suffered as a Navy SEAL.

"My judgment and experience tell me it is better for Montana and America to have full-time representation in Congress than run the risk of uncertain absence and missed votes," Zinke said.

His open primary has already attracted several Montana Republicans, including Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and conservative radio host Aaron Flint, who swiftly earned the endorsements of Zinke and Trump.