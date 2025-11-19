Charlotte-based NASCAR powerhouse bolsters ICE operations with dozens of vehicles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An arm of 15-time NASCAR Cup Series championship team Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) recently signed a contract with ICE that included the purchase of more than two dozen Chevrolet vehicles, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Hendrick Motorsports Technical Solutions, the advanced manufacturing arm of one of auto racing’s most popular teams, underwent a refresh earlier this year and opened a 160,000-square-foot facility as a standalone business entity on the main Hendrick Motorsports campus in Concord, North Carolina – just over the Cabarrus County line from Charlotte.

The $1.5 million contract signed in October called Hendrick Motorsports "uniquely positioned to fulfill this requirement within the necessary timeframe, having confirmed immediate availability of vehicles that fully meet ICE’s specifications."

ICE originally authorized $2.25 million for the agreement, but the agency and motorsports company settled at a more conservative $1.5 million figure.

RAM PARTNERS WITH KAULIG RACING AS FACTORY TEAM FOR 2026 CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES COMEBACK

That funded 25 Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs to "enhance [DHS’] Title 8 operations in anticipation of surge staffing requirements" from FY-2026 through FY-2029, according to a copy of the contract viewed by Fox News Digital.

Hendrick Motorsports did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment, but a Hendrick Motorsports Technical Solutions spokesperson said in a statement to Charlotte’s CBS affiliate that the Chevys were provided to ICE unmodified and the sale was completed in full.

The contract was noncompetitive, as HMS informed the feds that they would be able to fulfill the full order immediately, and the contract cited an "urgent and compelling need" for the vehicles in explaining that aspect of the deal.

KAULIG RACING, RAM UNVEIL UNIQUE FREE AGENT PROGRAM FOR 2026 NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

The technical solutions arm of HMS was first established in 2019 and has made deals with several large-scale partners, including General Motors’ military subdivision.

In announcing their refreshed technical solutions arm in January, Hendrick Companies President Marshall Carlson said HMS founder Rick Hendrick’s vision "has always been about building for the future."

"He recognized Hendrick Motorsports Technical Solutions can be a leader in advanced manufacturing, serving customers with ultra-high requirements. His commitment ensures our team is prepared for long-term growth and success."

MASSIVE DHS RAID HITS GEORGIA HYUNDAI FACTORY THAT BIDEN TOUTED AS MAJOR VICTORY FOR 'NEW AMERICAN JOBS'

Hendrick driver Kyle Larson of California, piloting the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, was named the 2025 NASCAR cup series champion earlier this month at Phoenix, narrowly beating veteran Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin of Virginia and his #11 Progressive Insurance Toyota.

Hendrick driver Chase Elliott of Georgia was again named NASCAR’s most popular driver for 2025, with a reported 56% of fans supporting the #9 NAPA Chevrolet.

Elliott also won the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

HMS’ first four Cup Series championships were collected by now-company Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon – as he drove the #24 DuPont Chevrolet to top honors in 1995, 1997, 1998 and 2001.

HMS’ other current drivers in the Cup series are Alex Bowman of Arizona in the #48 Ally Chevrolet and William Byron of North Carolina in the #24 Axalta Chevrolet.