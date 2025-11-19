Trump says US to work on Sudan peace deal at request of Saudi crown prince

Energy Secretary Chris Wright discusses President Donald Trump securing a trillion-dollar investment pledge from Saudi Arabia and reports of China expanding their nuclear test site on ‘America’s Newsroom.’
President Donald Trump vowed that the U.S. would work on securing peace in Sudan thanks to the urging of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
Trump made the announcement while speaking to Saudi and U.S. officials at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Wednesday.
