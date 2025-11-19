Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump says US to work on Sudan peace deal at request of Saudi crown prince

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Energy secretary hails ‘prosperity at home, peace abroad’ after Trump secures Saudi investment deal Video

Energy secretary hails ‘prosperity at home, peace abroad’ after Trump secures Saudi investment deal

 Energy Secretary Chris Wright discusses President Donald Trump securing a trillion-dollar investment pledge from Saudi Arabia and reports of China expanding their nuclear test site on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

President Donald Trump vowed that the U.S. would work on securing peace in Sudan thanks to the urging of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Trump made the announcement while speaking to Saudi and U.S. officials at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

