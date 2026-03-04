Crockett's likely House successor is radical reparations activist: 'Gotta pay us what you owe us'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jasmine Crockett's pastor, Frederick Haynes III, who announced his bid to take over Crockett's House seat shortly after she announced her now-failed bid for the U.S. Senate, won the Democratic primary for Texas's 30th Congressional District and will likely win in November due to the district being reliably blue.

Haynes, who Crockett calls her pastor and mentor, runs Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, where he has been at the helm for around 40 years, according to public reporting.

In a sermon the day after Hamas invaded Israel and slaughtered thousands of Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023, Haynes blasted Israeli "apartheid" and praised notorious antisemite Louis Farrakhan, who infamously compared Jews to termites in one of his sermons. In addition to Haynes' anti-Israel remarks, he has also positioned himself as a radical reparations activist who once told congregants that "America was born in political violence."

"America, you owe us. What you done to us has been immoral. It’s been evil. It’s been unjust. It’s been downright wrong and the only way to bring salvation to America - you gotta pay us what you owe us," Haynes told congregants in 2022 at the San Francisco church of failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris' longtime mentor and pastor, Amos Brown, who has made several controversial comments, including blaming the United States for the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"If you want salvation to come to this house, you've got to engage in reparations," he continued.

In Tuesday's primary, Haynes came out with a commanding victory, garnering 72.6% of the vote, according to the Associated Press. Former Texas state representative and Dallas City Council member, Barbara Caraway, came in second with 23.1% of the vote, and another Dallas-area pastor, Rodney LaBruce, came in third with just 4.3% of the vote.

Texas's 30th Congressional District has been controlled by Democrats for many years and covers the southern portions of the Dallas-Forth Worth metro area.

Haynes campaigned on issues that align with Crockett's time in congress as a member of the progressive group of lawmakers dubbed, "The Squad,"including Medicare for All, abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and raising the minimum wage. Crockett's time with "The Squad" is now ending following her loss in the Texas Democratic Party primary for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday against moderate James Talarico.

During his watch-party on election night Tuesday, Haynes also parroted claims that Crockett and other Democrats made about alleged voter suppression spurred by Republicans in Tuesday's Texas primaries.

JASMINE CROCKETT SUGGESTS GOP RIGGED HER DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY ELECTION: ‘THIS IS WHAT REPUBLICANS LIKE TO DO’

In addition to his sermons and discussions at churches promoting reparations, Haynes also participated in a reparations rally outside the White House in 2023, during which he said the United States was "born in the sin of a hostile, genocidal takeover of Indigenous land and shaped by anti-Black White supremacy."

"This is a country that spent in the aftermath of emancipation decades plundering Black communities and ensuring that we were economically exploited and excluded," Haynes said at the rally. "And so how could you talk about redemption without reparation?"

"We've come to cash our check because we've seen the [profit and loss] statement," he continued.

Haynes also has a history of pushing anti-Israel sentiment. In 2017, Haynes posted a photo of himself on social media with notorious antisemite Louis Farrakhan, calling him a "wonderful and great man." Farrkhan once called Jews termites in a now infamous sermon. Meanwhile, just one day after Hamas terrorists went into Israel and killed thousands of Israelis, Haynes suggested Israel's "apartheid" was to blame.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Haynes accused Kirk of espousing "dangerous" views "rooted in white supremacy," and critcized characterizations of Kirk’s murder as an assassination. "A white Christian gets killed, murdered, not assassinated," Haynes said, before launching into a comparison about how Black people who have been assassinated allegedly get treated worse. "Martin King got assassinated, Malcom X got assassinated, Medgar Evers got assassinated, don’t compare Kirk to King."

Though he condemned political violence, Haynes proceeded to drill into Kirk, saying, "What Kirk said was dangerous, what Kirk said was racist, rooted in white supremacy, nasty and hate-filled."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Haynes for comment on his radical positions, but he, nor any of his representatives, have responded.

Fox News Digital's Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.