Fox News Politics Newsletter: Red State Notches SCOTUS Win Over Planned Parenthood

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Legalized same-sex marriage turns 10 after landmark Supreme Court decision reshaped American law and culture

-Former Biden aide Anthony Bernal subpoenaed by House committee after refusing to appear for deposition

-ICE arrests more Iranian nationals across amid sleeper cell concerns

Supreme Court Rules for South Carolina in Medicaid Funding Fight

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that South Carolina has the power to block Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood clinics, in a technical interpretation over healthcare choices that has emerged as a larger political fight over abortion access.

The case, Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, centers on whether low-income Medicaid patients can sue under what is known as Section 1983 – part of the Civil Rights Act of 1871 – in order to choose their own qualified healthcare provider. 

It involves South Carolina’s blocking of Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, which the organization argued violated federal law. In a 6-3 decision, the Court noted that the typical redress for such a violation would be for the Secretary of Health and Human Services to withhold Medicaid funding from the state, not for an individual to sue the state.

"Section 1983 permits private plaintiffs to sue for violations of federal spending-power statutes only in ‘atypical’ situations … where the provision in question ‘clear[ly]’ and ‘unambiguous[ly]’ confers an individual ‘right,’" Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion, ruling that the law in question in the present case "is not such a statute."…READ MORE.

Pro-Planned Parenthood protesters outside Supreme Court

Abortion rights protesters gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court as oral arguments are delivered in the case of Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic on April 2, 2025 in Washington D.C. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

White House

TAXPAYER BURDEN: FIRST ON FOX: Congressman calls on Noem, Dr. Oz with a plan to 'swiftly remove' 1.4 million illegal migrants who receive Medicaid

COURT BATTLE RAGES: Abrego Garcia lawyers ask US judge to order return to Maryland amid ongoing criminal case

'SWISS ARMY KNIFE': What has Vance accomplished in first 5 months as VP? His peers weigh in

Trump and Vance salute on Memorial Day

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance salute during the 157th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, May 26, 2025, in Arlington, Va.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

FAKE NEWS FRENZY: Trump admin pushes back against 'false reporting' by mainstream media outlet on children deportations

JUDICIAL POWER GRAB: Revisiting Justice Scalia’s same-sex marriage dissent: prophetic or inflammatory?

TWISTED PRIORITIES: Hegseth tears into reporters, alleging they 'cheer against Trump' and Iran strikes

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Fmr. Trump Secy. of State Pompeo says Iran strike sends message: 'America is back leading in the world'

Hegseth pointing, closeup shot

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (L), accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine (R), takes a question from a reporter during a news conference at the Pentagon on June 22, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

WOKE WASTE SLASHED: FIRST ON FOX: Noem uncovers and kills multimillion dollar Biden-era DEI, LGBTQ program

WAITING FOR THE CALL: Top Dem demands answers from Social Security, claiming wait times spiked during DOGE cuts

SPIES IN THE SKIES: Drone incursions on US bases come under intense scrutiny as devices upend modern combat

ART OF THE TROLL: White House drops 'Daddy's Home' meme after viral NATO summit moment

Trump with NATO general secretary

President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte attend a plenary session at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, om June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

World Stage

HEROES SURVIVE FIRE: Caine reveals details on the 44 young soldiers who defended largest US base in Middle East from Iran

TORTURE AND ABUSE: Belarusian dissident thanks Trump admin for his freedom, demands the UN act

Belarussian dissident

Siarhei Tsikhanouski, a Belarusian opposition activist released from a prison by Belarusian authorities, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

REGIONAL OUTREACH: Trump’s crown jewel Abraham Accords may expand to normalize ties between Israel and other nations

AUTHORITARIAN LUXURY: North Korea's Kim cuts tape at coastal tourist site; foreigners not yet welcome

'HISTORIC' TEAM: Mossad chief thanks US for help with Iran, says 'significantly thwarted' regime threats

Kim Jong Un at ribbon cutting

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second right, with his daughter, left, cuts the inaugural tape during a completion ceremony of the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist zone in North Korea Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Capitol Hill

NUKE SITE SHOWDOWN: 'The mission was accomplished': Senate Republicans push back against leaked report on Iran strikes

POWER PLAY BACKFIRE: FIRST ON FOX: GOP senator calls for parliamentarian's firing after serving Medicaid blow to Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

UNELECTED POWER: Fury erupts as unelected Senate 'scorekeeper' blocks Trump's agenda

Sen. Tommy Tuberville flashing V signs

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) arrives for a Senate Republican Caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on April 2, 2025 (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

FLIP-FLOP FIASCO: DC House delegate's office backtracks after 88-year-old's statement that she'll run for re-election

VALUES VS. VERDICT: WATCH: Republicans share views on gay marriage decade after Supreme Court decision

THREATS UNLEASHED: Republican congresswoman's office evacuated after pro-abortion activists send chilling threats

Rep. Kat Cammack amid press in hallway

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

SMACKDOWN: Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' faces setback as Senate rules knock out key Medicaid provisions

Across America 

GREAT DIVORCE: Decade after landmark ruling, Republican support for same-sex marriage craters

pride parade

Hundreds participate in the annual DC Pride Parade on June 8, 2024.  (Astrid Riecken/Washington Post via Getty)

NEW ROUND BEGINS: JB Pritzker takes aim at Trump in launching Democratic re-election bid for Illinois governor

CAMPAIGN LAUNCH: 'No dignity' in socialism: NYC Mayor Adams announces re-election bid after Mamdani wins Dem primary

Mike Lawler, Zohran Mamdani, Nicole Malliotakis from left to right

Reps. Mike Lawler and Nicole Malliotakis are both arguing that Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, center, would be bad for the city as mayor.  (Getty Images)

GREEN BRAINWASHING: Parental rights watchdog exposes left-wing climate group's strategy to recruit kids for environmental activism

RED RISING: New York Republicans warn of 'disaster' if 'dangerous' Zohran Mamdani wins mayoral race

