FLASHBACK: Dem Senate nominee called illegal aliens 'constituents,' gave advice on evading ICE

James Talarico, a Democratic candidate for Senate in Texas, once posted information to social media, letting illegal aliens know they could evade detention as law enforcement grappled with a wave of immigration under President Donald Trump's first term.

In a graphic put out by United We Dream, an activist group that supports abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Talarico encouraged viewers not to open their doors, not to sign any documentation without an attorney, to take pictures of ICE agents and to "fight back."

"Undocumented Americans are folks who work in our businesses, learn in our schools and contribute to our communities — but lack citizenship documentation," Talarico said in a post to X in 2019.

"As a Texas legislator, they’re also my constituents," he added.

Talarico’s 2019 posts come as he wages a Senate campaign in the Lone Star State that’s attracted national attention. His comments clash with efforts to position himself as a pro-enforcement candidate.

In 2019, Talarico was in his second year of serving Texas as a state legislator.

At the time of his post, the United States reported an explosion of CBP Southwest Border Apprehensions, according to data published by the agency. In July alone, CBP reported 81,000 apprehensions — down from a peak of 144,000 in May — as immigrants feeling instability and crime in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador poured into the U.S.

For context, CBP reported just 40,000 apprehensions in July 2018, the year before.

In response to inquiries from Fox News Digital about the post, Talarico’s campaign said his message has focused on targeting individuals who threaten the public safety of the U.S.

"James has been clear that we should be spending precious law enforcement resources cracking down on the cartels, not our communities; deporting gang members, not small business owners; and hunting down human traffickers, not moms and babies," Talarico spokesperson JT Ennis said in a statement.

At least one GOP onlooker said they believe Talarico is disguising a leniency he would take much further.

"James Talarico stands with dangerous criminal illegal aliens, not law enforcement," Republican National Committee representative Zach Kraft said, reacting to Talarico’s 2019 post.

"He is an open borders lunatic who wants to abolish ICE, put a welcome mat on the southern border, and greet every illegal alien with a warm hug and taxpayer-funded healthcare."

Talarico, who just beat out progressive candidate Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas., in a heated Senate primary, now looks to win over voters in November’s general election.

If elected, he would become Texas’ first Democratic senator since Sen. Bob Krueger in 1993.

It’s still unclear who Talarico will be facing in the general election due to a Republican runoff between Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

When asked about immigration enforcement in the past, Talarico likened his views on enforcement to the entry of a home.

"Our border should be like a front porch — it should have a welcome mat out front and a lock on the door," Talarico wrote on his website.

Among other immigration policies, Talarico supports increasing ICE resources for public safety and national security, banning the use of masks by ICE agents, creating a pathway to legalization for certain undocumented immigrants, hiring more immigration judges and modernizing security at ports of entry.

Talarico’s campaign believes his views separate him from his Republican competition.

"While James fights for immigration policies a majority of Texans support, Cornyn, Paxton, and the billionaires who prop them up are trying to smear James because this people-powered movement is a threat to their wealth and power," Talarico’s campaign said.

Talarico will face down his Republican opponent on Nov. 3, 2025.