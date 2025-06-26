'No dignity' in socialism: NYC Mayor Adams announces re-election bid after Mamdani wins Dem primary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mayor Eric Adams announced his re-election campaign Thursday on the steps of New York City Hall, surrounded by supporters, union leaders and business partners, while protesters called him a "criminal" from across the park.

Adams was elected as a Democrat in 2021 but chose to run as an independent this year amid low approval ratings and his since-dropped federal corruption charges.

In Adams' absence, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was widely expected to pick up the Democratic nomination in Tuesday's primary election, but 33-year-old self-proclaimed Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani shocked the political establishment when he declared victory.

"This is a city not of socialism," Adams said Thursday, in an apparent jab at Mamdani's radical policies, before adding, "There's no dignity in someone giving you everything for free. There's dignity in giving you a job, so you can provide for your family and the opportunities that you deserve. This is not a city of handouts. This is a city of hands up."

ERIC ADAMS WARNS ZOHRAN MAMDANI IS A 'SNAKE OIL SALESMAN' AFTER DEM SOCIALIST'S NYC MAYORAL PRIMARY WIN

"I'm so proud to be here to say to the people of the city of New York, I am seeking re-election to be your mayor of the City of New York," Adams announced, as he touted his record during his first term as mayor.

CUOMO CONCEDES IN NYC DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FOR MAYOR, CONGRATULATES AOC-ENDORSED MAMDANI

Mamdani's primary victory Tuesday signals a shifting electorate in deep-blue New York City. Mamdani, whose campaign galvanized supporters on the ground and on social media, has proposed radical ideas, like government-run grocery stores, free bus service, tuition-free city universities, rent freezes and free childcare, among others.

"He’s a snake-oil salesman," Adams said of Mamdani on " Fox & Friends " Wednesday. "He would say and do anything to get elected."

However, the incumbent mayor proclaimed on Thursday, "I'm not interested in Twitter politics. I'm interested in getting the trash picked up. I'm not interested in slogans. I'm interested in the solutions. I don't work with special interests. I work for the people."

Mamdani described his vision for New York City’s future on Tuesday night as a place "where the mayor will use their power to reject Donald Trump's fascism, to stop mass ICE agents from deporting our neighbors and to govern our city as a model for the Democratic Party."

Meanwhile, Adams has built a reputation during his tenure for challenging President Joe Biden's immigration policies while vowing to coordinate with President Donald Trump's illegal immigration crackdown.

Adams has cozied up to Trump since he was elected in November, visiting both Mar-a-Lago and the White House. Trump's Justice Department dropped bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy charges against Adams earlier this year.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., weighed removing Adams from office following a slew of City Hall resignations after Adams' case was dropped.

Adams' campaign launch was interrupted by protesters who called him a "f---ing criminal," but his supporters took to his defense Thursday, shouting back, "Four more years!"

"You can call me all the names you want, but I'm going to answer to only one: Mayor Adams," he clapped back.

Adams maintained his innocence throughout the legal proceedings, claiming the trial was politically motivated.

"Despite our pleas, when the federal government did nothing as its broken immigration policies overloaded our shelter system with no relief, I put the people of New York before party and politics. I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target — and a target I became," Adams said after his indictment on Sept. 27, 2024.

The dust has settled on Adams' DOJ probe, but his political future hangs in the balance ahead of November's election.

A Cuomo campaign aide signaled after the former three-term governor's concession speech Tuesday that he was leaving the door open for a possible run as a third-party or independent candidate in November.

"I want to look at all the numbers as they come in and analyze the rank choice voting. I will then consult with my colleagues on what is the best path for me to help the City of New York, as I have already qualified to run for mayor on an independent line in November," Cuomo said in a statement.

Cuomo resigned as governor in 2021 in the face of several scandals, including sexual harassment allegations and outstanding questions about his handling of COVID-19 in New York's nursing homes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former federal prosecutor Jim Walden is also running as an Independent, and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa will once again be the Republican nominee in November's mayoral election.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.