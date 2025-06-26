White House drops 'Daddy's Home' meme after viral NATO summit moment

Expand / Collapse search
By Morgan Phillips Fox News
Published
The White House released a comical video of President Trump arriving back in the U.S. after the NATO Summit, setting it to the tune of Usher's song, ‘Daddy’s Home' in reference to Secretary General Mark Rutte calling Trump ‘daddy.’ (White House) 

The White House social media team stepped up its meme game with a new spoof on a viral moment from the NATO Summit in which Secretary General Mark Rutte called President Donald Trump "daddy."

A video set to the Usher hit "Daddy’s Home" showed Trump arriving home aboard Air Force One being cheered on by supporters. It also showed clips from the summit, the president arriving at the Dutch palace, his meetings with world leaders and his handshake with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Like the moment when Rutte made the comment one day earlier, the White House clip set social media ablaze. 

"Presidential meme game reaching unprecedented levels," internet personality Mario Nawfal wrote X. 

WORLD LEADERS FLOCK TO MEET WITH TRUMP AT NATO SUMMIT

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

During a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump in The Hague, Netherlands, Rutte defended Trump’s use of an expletive to criticize Israel and Iran as they threatened the ceasefire he brokered. "Daddy has to sometimes use strong language."  (Piroschka Van De Wouw, Pool Photo via AP)

"This is easily the best thing on the internet," added political commentator Benny Johnson. 

Others were less enthused. 

"An official product of the WH communications office —" ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl wrote along with the clip. 

"This is super straight and super alpha male. Uh huh," wrote former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an anti-Trump Republican. 

RUBIO CRACKS UP AT TRUMP'S REACTION TO NATO LEADER CALLING PRESIDENT 'DADDY'

Trump unloads on Israel and Iran for threatening fragile ceasefire agreement Video

During a bilateral meeting with Trump in The Hague, Netherlands, Rutte defended Trump’s use of an expletive to criticize Israel and Iran as they threatened the ceasefire he brokered. 

"Daddy has to sometimes use strong language." 

Outside the White House Tuesday morning, a frustrated Trump told reporters Israel and Iran "have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f--- they're doing." 

Rubio breaks into laughter when Trump asked about NATO chief calling him 'daddy' Video

Secretary of State Marco Rubio cracked up laughing when a reporter asked about the comment during a news conference at the summit Wednesday.

Rutte and Trump have found common cause in pushing NATO allies to increase defense spending. During the summit, the alliance agreed to Trump's longtime demand that each member state boost defense spending to 5%. 