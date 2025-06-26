Noem uncovers and kills multimillion-dollar, Biden-era DEI, LGBTQ program

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) uncovered and killed a multimillion-dollar program enacted by the Biden administration that pushed for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and "inclusive environments in schools."

The Invent2Prevent program was originally designed to provide students with tools to prevent terror and violence in their communities. However, the Biden administration’s DHS contracted with mainly far-left organizations, which curved the curriculum to focus on a DEI and LGBTQ agenda.

Estimates from DHS project that cutting the program will save the agency more than $1.5 million.

"President Trump was given a mandate by the American people to eliminate wasteful government spending, and that is exactly what we are doing," Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary, told Fox News Digital. "This program was not only wasteful, it was also using public money to support an openly partisan and political organization.

"Politicized NGOs like Eradicate Hate have been siphoning away taxpayer dollars for far too long. We are ending the grift."

Invent2Prevent’s website now displays a banner reading that the page includes "archived content" and that the material on the site "contains outdated information that may not reflect current policy or programs."

The Biden administration’s push for DEI in the private sector and the federal government came in many forms, but one of former President Joe Biden’s most prominent moves was the "Advancing Equity and Racial Justice Through the Federal Government" executive order the former president signed on his first day in office.

The subject of DEI policies played a big role in the 2024 presidential campaign, with then-former President Donald Trump's campaign repeatedly tying DEI to the "woke" agenda.

Once President Trump took office, he wasted no time unraveling DEI in the federal government by matching Biden’s first-day executive order with his own. "Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing" was signed Jan. 20, 2025.

The executive order called for the "termination of all discriminatory programs," which prompted private sector companies from Amazon to Goldman Sachs to follow suit in scrapping the Biden-advocated diversity policies.

Trump also signed a memorandum in March to remove DEI from the Foreign Service, saying the president "believes all parts of government should be based solely on merit."

While DEI policies still exist, there has been a notable shift in rhetoric and some statistics show a decline in practice compared to the Biden administration.

