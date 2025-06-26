Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Trump’s crown jewel Abraham Accords may expand to normalize ties between Israel and other nations

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff hints at 'pretty big announcements' while experts point to Syria and Lebanon as likely candidates

By Benjamin Weinthal Fox News
Published
JERUSALEM — President Donald Trump’s signature Middle East agreement — the Abraham Accords — which normalized relations between Israel and Sunni Gulf States and North African countries, might absorb new candidates, according to Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East.

"We think we will have some pretty big announcements on countries that are coming into the Abraham Accords," Witkoff told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday.

One of the largest Hebrew-language outlets, Israel Hayom, reported Tuesday that Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi believes those countries are Syria and Lebanon as the top Middle East states who could join the Abraham Accords.

Trump and special envoy Witkoff meet in the Oval Office.

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, left, delivers remarks alongside President Donald Trump during the swearing-in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro in the Oval Office of the White House on May 28, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

According to Israel Hayom, Hanegbi disclosed during a classified meeting with the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that Israel maintains direct dialogue with Syria's new government led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former member of the U.S.-designated terrorist movements, the Islamic State and al Qaeda. 

Middle East expert Eugene Kontorovich, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., told Fox News Digital, "With Iran humiliated, Lebanon and Syria are quite realistic, but I would be impressed if it were soon as in months. I do expect them to make peace with Israel and come into the Abraham Accords during Trump’s term."

He added that "Syria could be possible simply because the new government has so much to gain, as it seeks legitimacy."

Witkoff’s teasing of an expansion of the Abraham Accords has electrified the Israeli media and veteran Middle East observers.

Abraham Accords signing on Sept. 13 2020

The Abraham Accords signing ceremony at the White House on Sept. 13, 2020. (Getty)

In May, Trump asked Syrian President al-Sharaa to fully normalize relations with Israel in exchange for sanctions relief. 

"The barriers of entry for expanding the Abraham Accords are incredibly low. It will not surprise me if President Trump expands the Accords within his second term," Robert Greenway, former senior director for the National Security Council and key architect of the Abraham Accords, told Maria Bartiromo, on "Mornings With Maria" on FOX Business.

After the completion of the Abraham Accords, which normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan in 2020, there was a growing expectation among U.S. officials and Middle East experts that Saudi Arabia would follow suit.

Abraham Accords signing

From left to right, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump, Foreign Affairs Minister of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Foreign Affairs Minister of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan wave from the Truman Balcony of the White House after the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House on September 15, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In February, Fox News Digital reported that Trump administration officials said the White House was seeking an expansion of the Abraham Accords.  

The Biden administration faced criticism for failing to expand the Abraham Accords and for picking fights with states who made peace with Israel as part of the landmark agreement.

Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department, U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, the Israeli prime minister's office and the country's foreign affairs ministry for comment.

Benjamin Weinthal reports on Israel, Iran, Syria, Turkey and Europe. You can follow Benjamin on Twitter @BenWeinthal, and email him at benjamin.weinthal@fox.com