North Korea's Kim cuts tape at coastal tourist site; foreigners not yet welcome

North Korea will confirm plans to build other large tourist sites across country, state media says

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un cut the inaugural tape at a new coastal tourist site during an extravagant ceremony on Tuesday, though the resort won’t immediately be open to foreign tourists.

Kim toured the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist zone, calling its construction "one of the greatest successes this year" and "the proud first step" toward a new era in the government’s tourism industry, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Hotels and other accommodations for nearly 20,000 guests were built on the Hermit Kingdom’s east coast, where visitors could engage in activities such as swimming, sports and recreation and dining at restaurants at the resort, state media said.

The resort, North Korea’s biggest tourist site, will open for domestic tourists next Tuesday, KCNA said, but the report didn't say when it will start receiving foreign tourists. 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wearing dark suit cuts red ceremonial ribbon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with his daughter, far left, cuts the inaugural tape during a completion ceremony of the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist zone in North Korea on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Experts believe North Korea invested heavily in the construction of the resort and eventually will have to accept Chinese and other foreign tourists to recoup costs.

But North Korea has been slow to resume its international tourism because of lingering COVID-19 pandemic curbs, a flare-up of tensions with the U.S. and South Korea in recent years and worries about Western tourists spreading a negative image of its system.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un enjoys view of Wonsan-Kalma resort.

Kim Jong Un, sitting center, with his wife Ri Sol Ju, rear, and daughter tour the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist zone in North Korea on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Analysts say the resort will open to Russian tourists first, as evidenced by its booming military and other partnerships with Russia, before eventually opening to Chinese tours.

The Russian ambassador to North Korea and his embassy staff appeared at Tuesday’s ceremony, according to KCNA, though the report didn’t say whether any Chinese diplomats were also invited.

South Korean and American tourists won’t be as fortunate, Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies in Seoul, told The Associated Press.

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump

President Donald Trump met with Kim Jong Un in Singapore in June 2018 during his first term as president. During the first months of his second term, Trump maintained that the U.S. will have relations with North Korea.  (AP/Evan Vucci)

Lim said those tours won't likely restart anytime soon, though both new liberal South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump have expressed hopes to revive dialogue with North Korea.

Kim has been pushing to make the country a tourism hub as part of efforts to revive the ailing economy, with KCNA reporting that North Korea will soon confirm plans to build large tourist sites in other parts of the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.