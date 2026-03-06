California Rep. Darrell Issa to retire, endorses Jim Desmond to succeed him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif, will retire at the end of his current term and is endorsing San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond to succeed him, he confirmed to Fox News on Friday.

"Today I’m announcing my enthusiastic endorsement of Supervisor Jim Desmond for Congress — to represent California’s new 48th district," Issa told Fox News. "Jim is not only a personal friend, he’s a true patriot, a Navy veteran, a successful businessman, and has a 20-year record of public service. He understands this community, was born and raised here, and will make a terrific Congressman."

Issa’s seat is in California’s newly redrawn 48th District, which has been reshaped to favor Democrats under the state’s Prop 50.

"This decision has been on my mind for a while and I didn’t make it lightly," Issa said.

Issa added that after 25 years in Congress and 25 years in business, "It’s the right time for a new chapter and new challenges."

Fox News' William Melugin contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.