California Rep. Darrell Issa to retire, endorses Jim Desmond to succeed him

Issa said, "It’s the right time for a new chapter and new challenges"

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif, will retire at the end of his current term and is endorsing San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond to succeed him, he confirmed to Fox News on Friday. 

"Today I’m announcing my enthusiastic endorsement of Supervisor Jim Desmond for Congress — to represent California’s new 48th district," Issa told Fox News. "Jim is not only a personal friend, he’s a true patriot, a Navy veteran, a successful businessman, and has a 20-year record of public service. He understands this community, was born and raised here, and will make a terrific Congressman."

Rep. Darrel Issa

Representative Darrell Issa, a Republican from California, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The stalemate over funding the Department of Homeland Security has left a pot of money for ongoing disaster response at risk of running dry, raising the stakes for talks to end the partial government shutdown. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Issa’s seat is in California’s newly redrawn 48th District, which has been reshaped to favor Democrats under the state’s Prop 50.

"This decision has been on my mind for a while and I didn’t make it lightly," Issa said.

Issa added that after 25 years in Congress and 25 years in business, "It’s the right time for a new chapter and new challenges."

Fox News' William Melugin contributed to this report. 

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

