Democrats pressure Mike Johnson to keep House in Washington over 'rapidly developing' Iran operation

The letter led by Rep. Jared Moskowitz says, 'We believe it is in the best interest of our constituents if we remain in session'

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Questions of Iran's future grow amid Operation Epic Fury Video

Questions of Iran's future grow amid Operation Epic Fury

David Nasser, who fled Iran in 1979, joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the future of Iran amid Operation Epic Fury as President Donald Trump pushes to help select a new leader and have the IRGC disarm.

FIRST ON FOX: A group of Democrats is demanding that Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., keep the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C., next week in light of the "rapidly evolving" situation in Iran.

"The attacks have resulted in heightened threat assessments around the globe as well as multiple deaths, including the tragic loss of six U.S. service members. At this sensitive time, we believe it is in the best interest of our constituents if we remain in session as events continue to develop," they wrote to the chamber's leader on Friday.

The letter is being led by Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., and nine other members of the House Democratic Caucus, and comes nearly a week after the U.S. and Israel first launched strikes targeting Iran's senior leadership and military assets.

They're calling on Johnson to not only keep the House in session but encourage meetings of the committees relevant to U.S. national security in light of the heightened threat environment.

Speaker Mike Johnson gesturing with his hand while speaking to a group of reporters.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., gestures as he meets with reporters ahead of a key procedural vote to end the partial government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 3, 2026. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

"By the President’s own admission, current military operations against Iran could be sustained for weeks. The rapid developments of such an operation, and its potential impact here at home, require a firm commitment to legislative engagement," the Democrats wrote.

"If the House of Representatives is absent during such a pivotal moment in our foreign policy, we will be failing our constituents. We urge you to cancel next week’s recess so that we may fulfill our oversight duty."

Democrats and Republicans' responses to the operation have largely fallen across party lines.

HOUSE VOTES TO LET TRUMP'S OPERATION EPIC FURY CONTINUE IN IRAN

Democrats have accused the administration of plunging the U.S. into another Middle East conflict without a clear ending while running roughshod over Congress' constitutional authority. Republicans, meanwhile, maintain that the White House is acting within its authority in the best interests of the country.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., speaks to members of the media, following a vote at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., June 23, 2025.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The House is out all next week as Republican lawmakers head to President Donald Trump's Doral golf club in Florida for their annual member retreat, where they will continue to monitor developments in Washington while discussing policy for the remainder of this year.

Democrats had their own annual retreat in late February.

TRUMP SAYS 'LOSERS' SCHUMER, DEMS WOULD HAVE CRITICIZED ANY DECISION HE MADE ON IRAN

But as Democrats hammer Johnson for leaving D.C., Republicans are accusing them of playing politics with the national security situation themselves.

House GOP leaders held a vote on funding the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) using a bipartisan bill that Democrats had already walked away from weeks ago, arguing it did not do enough to rein in Trump's immigration crackdown.

Republicans argued that the ongoing situation with Iran is worsening the effects of the ongoing DHS shutdown, which began after Democrats shunned the initial bipartisan deal.

All but four House Democrats voted against the bill on Thursday.

"They do not want to fund the agencies whose job it is to keep Americans safe at this time of this heightened threat environment that we're all living in," Johnson said after the vote. "We're concerned about sleeper cells in the country. We're concerned about the safety of every American. And the Democrats are playing politics here."

A House GOP leadership aide told Fox News Digital in response to Moskowitz's letter, "Bipartisan majorities in both chambers of Congress just voted to support President Trump and Operation Epic Fury because they know the Iranian regime is a real threat to American security and Middle East stability. By contrast, most House Democrats, including Rep. Moskowitz, voted to keep the Department of Homeland Security closed in order to protect the criminal illegal immigrants they allowed into our country."

