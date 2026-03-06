Biden says ‘I’m a h--- of a lot smarter than most of you’ to crowd at Jesse Jackson funeral

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Joe Biden told mourners at Rev. Jesse Jackson’s memorial service Friday that he is "a h--- of a lot smarter than most of you," a pointed remark that stood out during his tribute to the late civil rights leader.

Biden made the comment while recounting how he was mocked as a child for his stutter and how speech impediments are often mistaken for a lack of intelligence.

"If I told you I had a cleft palate or clubfoot, none of you would have laughed," Biden said. "But it’s okay to laugh at stuttering. … It’s the one place where people think you’re stupid."

"Oh, really? I’m a h--- of a lot smarter than most of you," he added, before quickly pivoting back to his broader point. "But all kidding aside, it makes you feel really small."

The remark came during a memorial service in Chicago that brought together prominent Democratic leaders and civil rights figures to honor Jackson’s decades-long political influence.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the service, along with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Kamala Harris and Rev. Al Sharpton.

The event was held at the 10,000-seat House of Hope arena, where hundreds gathered to celebrate Jackson’s life and legacy.

Jackson, who died at 84, rose to prominence as a close associate of Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement. He later founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and mounted two Democratic presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988 that expanded Black voter participation and reshaped the party’s electoral coalition.

Throughout the service, speakers praised Jackson’s ability to build political alliances and elevate issues affecting marginalized communities.

Biden, who has frequently spoken about working to overcome his childhood stutter, framed his remarks around resilience and the lasting impact of being ridiculed as a young person.

His "smarter than most of you" line was quickly added to a growing list of out-of-context gaffes for the former President as social media users weighed in online.

Outside of Biden's remarks, the memorial largely focused on Jackson’s legacy as a civil rights leader who helped shape the modern Democratic Party and broaden political participation in the United States.

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman-Diamond, Bradford Betz, and Patrick McGovern contributed to this reporting.