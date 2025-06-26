White House demands apology from Miami Herald for ‘false reporting’ on migrant children deportations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Members of the White House and Trump administration are hitting back hard against "false reporting" from the mainstream media outlet, the Miami Herald, which alleged that the administration was targeting migrant foster children for deportations.

In a Wednesday article by the Miami Herald titled "Trump administration targets Florida foster kids, migrant youth for deportations," the Miami Herald reported that the "Trump administration’s mass-deportation campaign is encircling vulnerable children who were previously off-limits — and squeezing the social welfare agencies tasked with caring for them."

The outlet said that "since Donald Trump began his second term, his administration has directed immigration agents to target unaccompanied minors, moved to cut contracts that fund their legal representation and sent Homeland Security agents to homes where unaccompanied children are released to conduct welfare checks."

The outlet also reported that the Trump administration is fast tracking deportations for minors who are documented victims of abuse, neglect or abandonment.

"The new guidance leaves unprotected those children who lack the ability to apply for lawful permanent residency because visas aren’t available — at the very moment when there is a years-long backlog for green cards," wrote the Miami Herald.

However, Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, quickly shot back against the Miami Herald’s accusations, saying, calling the story an "absolute embarrassment to journalism."

"This story is completely false," said McLaughlin.

Contrary to the Miami Herald’s reporting, McLaughlin said DHS was "leading efforts to conduct welfare checks on these children to ensure they are safe and not being exploited."

She said that President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem "take the responsibility to protect children seriously and are working with law enforcement to reunite the hundreds of thousands of migrant children the Biden Administration lost."

In response to the article, the Department of Homeland Security’s official X account posted a message pointing out that around 300,000 unaccompanied children were lost under the Biden administration.

DHS said that Trump and Noem are working to "reunite the children the Biden Administration lost."

Trump border czar Tom Homan also weighed in, posting on X that "under Joe Biden’s watch, hundreds of thousands of migrant kids were trafficked across the border, many turned over to pedophiles and forced labor."

"We are rescuing the children Joe Biden condemned. The Miami Herald should report on that," added Homan.

Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson called the story "disgusting and false reporting."

Jackson told Fox News Digital that "the Miami Herald should apologize for their outrageous, false reporting."

"The Trump Administration is working to find the hundreds of thousands of kids that Joe Biden turned over the sex-traffickers, pedophiles, and forced labor," she said. "But apparently the Miami Herald would rather run cover for these disastrous policies than report on the facts."

The Miami Herald did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.