Washington DC

DC House delegate's office walks back 88-year-old's statement that she'll run for re-election

Eleanor Holmes Norton turned 88 this month

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, an octogenarian Democrat who represents Washington, D.C., in the House but cannot vote to pass legislation, said that she will seek re-election — but then her office walked back her comment.

NBC News' Sahil Kapur noted in a Wednesday post on X that Norton said, "Yeah, I’m gonna run for re-election."

But Axios reported that later, Norton spokesperson Sharon Nichols told the outlet, "No decision has been made. She wants to run but is still discussing it with people closest to her."

The same sort of back-peddling occurred earlier this month as well: Kapur noted in a June 10 post on X that Norton said she will run. 

But then her office walked Norton's comment back, according to Axios, which reported that Nichols noted that Norton "wants to run again, but she's in conversations with her family, friends and closest advisers to decide what's best."

The New York Times reported that in a statement after saying she would run, Norton seemed to backtrack, noting that "through thoughtful discussions with my friends, family and closest advisers, I’m still considering my options for the next election cycle."

Fox News Digital reached out to Norton's office on Thursday morning.

Norton, who just turned 88-years-old this month, has served as the D.C. delegate in the House since 1991. 

"DC’s Delegate in the US House of Representatives (currently Eleanor Holmes Norton) can sit on and vote in Committees, can introduce legislation, can participate in legislative debates, but she cannot vote on bills being considered by the full House," according to statehood.dc.gov.

