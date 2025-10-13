Fox News Politics Newsletter: Military funding on the line

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Republicans fume as Democrats block 9th GOP bid to reopen government

-War Secretary Pete Hegseth's plane makes unscheduled landing after windshield crack

-White House unveils criminal illegal migrants on Medicaid as shutdown over healthcare continues

Military funding on the line

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is warning that a key move by the Trump administration in the government shutdown impasse is only a temporary Band-Aid — and that lawmakers could soon be forced to reckon with the political quagmire.

Johnson held a press conference on the ongoing shutdown on Wednesday, when military service members were poised to miss paychecks if no deal was reached.

And while the funding fight shows no signs of ending, the White House granted active duty U.S. troops temporary relief by rerouting some existing Pentagon funds — aimed originally at research and development — to ensure they don't miss Wednesday's payday…Read more

White House

DOUBLE STANDARD: Trump, Vance blast Democrats for backing Virginia AG candidate over texts fantasizing GOP lawmaker’s murder

World Stage

BEAM ME UP: Israel to deploy first combat-ready laser weapon system for operational air defense

Capitol Hill

'POLITICAL STUNTS': Dem lawmakers seen on video storming Speaker's office, berating Capitol officer and messing with signs

'INTIMIDATED': Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says there are many 'weak Republican men'

CLOCK RUNNING OUT: Republicans eye fresh funding fight as shutdown standoff drags on

MONEY FOR NOTHING: Shutdown faces taxpayer reckoning as lawmaker works to expose 'true cost of Democrats’ political stunt'

'NO MORE LOOPHOLES': Hawley pushes ban on Obamacare coverage for gender transition care, abortion amid shutdown

Across America

BALLOT BATTLE: Supreme Court hears pivotal Louisiana redistricting case ahead of 2026 midterms

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Atlanta’s city-run grocery sees early success, sparking debate over government’s role

VOTING RIGHTS REVOLT: Louisiana AG aims to dismantle ‘offensive’ voting law that factors race into redistricting

'GRAVE RISK': Pentagon advisor accused of hoarding classified docs placed on leave by prominent DC think tank

'DISQUALIFYING': Virginia Dem Jay Jones’ fatherhood-themed post sparks outrage over past text wishing harm to Republican's kids

TURNING TIDE: Deep blue New Jersey in the midst of 'Lord of the Rings' moment to 'save' the state from Dems: Scott Presler

DAMAGE CONTROL: Katie Porter says she regrets viral outbursts at reporter, staffer

BOUNDARY BRAWL: This state is on deck in push to pass Trump-backed right-leaning congressional maps

'SCARED OF US': ‘The View’ co-hosts say they want more Republicans on the show, claim they're too ‘scared’ to come on

SLAP ON THE WRIST: Teens who assaulted former DOGE staffer get no jail time with probation-only sentences