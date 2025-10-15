Expand / Collapse search
Congress

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says there are many 'weak Republican men'

Rep. Greene said that Trump is 'not weak at all'

Alex Nitzberg
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia asserted that there are many "weak" men in the GOP, according to the Washington Post.

But she does not number President Donald Trump among them.

"Whereas President Trump has a very strong, dominant style — he’s not weak at all — a lot of the men here in the House are weak," she said, according to the outlet

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"There’s a lot of weak Republican men and they’re more afraid of strong Republican women. So they always try to marginalize the strong Republican women that actually want to do something and actually want to achieve," she said, according to the report. "They’re always intimidated by stronger Republican women because we mean it and we will do it and we will make them look bad."

Fox News Digital reached out to Greene's office, but no comment from the congresswoman was provided.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Chair of the Subcommittee on Delivering On Government Efficiency (DOGE) Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-S.C., presides over a hearing of the House Oversight Subcommittee in the Capitol on Feb. 26, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Greene, Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, and Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky are the only House Republicans who have signed on to a discharge petition to force a vote on legislation ordering the release of materials pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein

"I think for a few of us … me, Nancy Mace and Lauren Boebert, it’s such a disgusting issue that we’re like, we don’t care if we get attacked," Greene noted, according to the Post.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie, and Ro Khanna

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., during a news conference with alleged victims of disgraced financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein outside the Capitol on Sept. 3, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"I also think they don’t want to get yelled at by the president," she noted, according to the outlet. "They don’t want to get yelled at by [House Speaker Mike] Johnson."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

