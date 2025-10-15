Virginia Dem Jay Jones’ fatherhood-themed post sparks outrage over past text wishing harm to Republican's kids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones is facing backlash online over an X post that came in the wake of his texting scandal.

"As the father of two young boys, I know what it’s like to feel the squeeze of grocery prices every week. I’m running for Attorney General to protect families’ pocketbooks from rising costs — whether it’s utility rate hikes or the price of berries," Jones wrote on X.

Many critics took issue with him framing the post from his point of view as a father in the wake of a texting scandal that has rocked Virginia politics.

The Republican Attorneys General Association chimed in, saying, "As the father of two young boys, you must think anyone who fantasizes about killing children is seriously deranged and unfit for office!"

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, also responded by calling Jones a "dirtbag" and demanding he drop out of the race.

"'As the father of two young boys,' you should know that wishing death upon your political opponents’ children is abhorrent. Drop out, dirtbag," Gill wrote.

While some critics dissected Jones' wording, Rep. Brad Knott, R-N.C., simply asked, "What's your take on political violence?"

The scandal involving Jones came to light earlier this month when the National Review published text message exchanges between the attorney general hopeful and his former state legislative colleague, Republican House Delegate Carrie Coyner. In the exchanges, Jones appears to call for violence against then-Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert, his wife, Jennifer, and their children.

"Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, Hitler and Pol Pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head," Jones wrote on Aug. 8, 2022. In a subsequent text he added, "Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know, and he receives both bullets every time."

Coyner asked Jones to stop, adding, "It really bothers me when you talk about hurting people or wishing death on them."

Jones excused the tirade by saying he was asking questions. Coyner denied that was the case, saying that Jones was "talking about [hoping] Jennifer Gilbert's children would die."

"Yes, I've told you this before. Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy," Jones replied.

Coyner told the National Review that she had not spoken to Jones since the exchanges, other than having short discussions about policy. She told the outlet in a statement that "what he said was not just disturbing but disqualifying for anyone who wants to seek public office."

Jones acknowledged the text messages and apologized. In a statement to CBS News, he said, "I want to issue my deepest apology to Speaker Gilbert and his family. Reading back those words made me sick to my stomach. I am embarrassed, ashamed and sorry."

Democrats have largely avoided calling on Jones to drop out of the race or pulling their endorsements of the embattled candidate.

On Thursday, Jones is set to debate his opponent, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, at the University of Richmond. The text scandal is expected to be brought up during the debate.

Fox News Digital reached out to Jones' campaign for comment.