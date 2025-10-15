‘The View’ co-hosts say they want more Republicans on the show, claim they're too ‘scared’ to come on

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The co-hosts of ABC's "The View" acknowledged Tuesday that they’d like more Republican guests to appear on the talk show.

After actress Cheryl Hines, wife of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., appeared on the program, the show’s liberal co-hosts remarked that they’d like more guests who aren’t aligned with them politically, adding that some Republicans are "scared" to come on.

"I think we should have more Republicans on the show. They’re scared of us," co-host Joy Behar said.

The co-hosts questioned Hines about her husband’s work in the Trump administration, leading to a tense exchange between the actress and co-host Sunny Hostin, who accused Kennedy Jr. of being the "least qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we have had in history."

Hines pushed back, responding that an HHS secretary during the Obama administration had an economics background.

When Hostin accused Kennedy of spreading misinformation, Hines responded by citing what she said were inaccuracies promoted by Dr. Anthony Fauci during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the back-and-forth, the segment ended cordially, with Whoopi Goldberg inviting Hines to return in the future.

Goldberg continued, "Because we don’t often get people on this show who we can ask these questions to, and I appreciate that you came on, and so I’m saying come back."

Hostin added, "I would love for your husband to come on."

After Hines left, Goldberg told viewers, "That was interesting. But that’s the great thing about ‘The View,’ you know, we want people to come and give their views, and everyone who comes here, we try to be respectful, and we ask tough questions."

"We ask tough questions because we’re otherwise speculating," she added.

Behar remarked that Republicans are too "scared" to come on the program and referenced Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who recently said there are "a lot of weak Republican men and they’re more afraid of strong Republican women."

Behar added, "Well, that might be true of all political persuasions. But if they would come on this show and they can explain to us what they’re trying to do to this country, I’d like to hear it."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, had previously appeared on the show and suggested other GOP lawmakers who could make interesting guests, such as Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Hostin added, "I do think it’s important that Robert Kennedy Jr. comes on this show. I think that would be important."