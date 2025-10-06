Deep blue New Jersey amid 'Lord of the Rings' moment to 'save the state' from Democrats: Scott Presler

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Jersey is in the midst of a "Lord of the Rings" moment as Republicans work to rally voters to flip the deep blue state red in a tight gubernatorial election that's coming down to its final days, Republican activist Scott Presler told Fox News Digital in an exclusive Zoom interview.

"To anyone who thinks that New Jersey is not winnable this November, I want to remind you that in 2021, that election was decided by 84,000 votes," Presler told Fox News Digital in a Zoom interview Monday afternoon. "Six hundred thousand Republicans did not vote in that election. That election was winnable. Did you know that there are 250,000 gun owners in New Jersey that are not registered to vote? If simply every Second Amendment supporter got registered and voted, we would flip New Jersey from blue to red."

Presler is on a "flip it red" mission in the Garden State, registering voters and promoting GOP candidate Jack Ciaterelli's campaign against Democrat candidate, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, in an off-year election that could add to the Democratic Party's mounting woes following 2024's ballot box losses or preserve the party's legacy in the longtime blue state.

Presler is the founder of Early Vote Action, a PAC he operates that focuses on voter registration and rallied support for President Donald Trump's campaign and the GOP in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania during the 2024 election. The Republican activist spent months criss-crossing the Keystone State to rally support for the Trump–Vance ticket before the battleground ultimately threw its support behind the GOP on Election Day.

Presler has since crossed the Delaware River into New Jersey, where he's targeting the longtime blue state with conservative activism.

"We just won a landslide victory for Donald Trump, winning all seven swing states and winning the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with our work at Early Vote Action. In December of 2024, I announced that we were going to focus next on helping to flip the New Jersey governorship from blue to red. So we have currently, 14 full-time staff on the ground across New Jersey's 21 counties. We have been working tirelessly all throughout 2025, helping to register voters. And our message is: leave no county untouched," he said, explaining he and staff are not only focused on deep blue counties ahead of the election, but also on reinvigorating voters in rural and right-leaning counties.

New Jersey is in the midst of a "Lord of the Rings" or "Star Wars" moment, Presler said, saying voters have the chance to "save their state" and pointed to data showing how Republican support has increased in the state.

"This is their opportunity to save the state. This election in 2025 is gonna be seen as a referendum. The final opportunity, this is your ‘Lord of the Rings,' This is your ‘Star Wars’ moment when people have the chance to save their state," he said.

New Jersey voted to elect former Vice President Kamala Harris as president nearly a year ago. Trump, however, made big inroads with Garden State voters, flipping five counties red, and improved on his 16-point loss in the state during the 2020 election to a six-point loss in 2024.

"Every month besides June, when that party switching was happening, Republicans have gained in an off-year election when the Democrats are spending more money than us and in a blue state. That shows me that I think the tide is changing, and I think that we have wind at our backs," he said.

Presler rattled off that New Jersey voters have become increasingly incensed by the state's notoriously high property taxes, its spiraling energy rates and even its ongoing ban on plastic bags at checkout lines that have spurred some residents to abandon Democrats in favor of the GOP ticket.

"Republicans, we must be that common-sense home, that common-sense party, that we are going to bring down property taxes, which is hurting New Jersey families — and that's the number one issue that I hear about," he said. "That we wanna bring down electricity prices, the number two issue that hear about from voters. And voters also want the third common-sense issue, which is law and order. They want us to deport and arrest criminal illegal aliens that are committing crimes against New Jersey voters. And from being on the ground this last year in 2025, I think you're gonna see a huge amount of independent and Democrat voters vote for Jack because of those three common sense policies."

The activist pointed to one former Democrat voter and teacher he chatted with at a fair in Sussex County, New Jersey — a rural area of the state that borders both New York and Pennsylvania — who remarked Democrats had become so "extreme" in their views that he left the party and is considering casting a red vote.

"They have become so extreme, so radical in their beliefs, even when it comes to things like allowing children to change their gender at such a young age. He says that he wants nothing to do with that party anymore," Presler said of what the voter relayed to him. "And after a conversation I had with him, he's even willing to give Jack Ciattarelli a closer look. And so that just shows me that Democrats are fleeing their former party. And they're looking for a new home."

Gen Z, the youngest American generation that is able to vote, played a pivotal role in delivering Trump a victory in 2024, with Presler saying male Gen Zers, specifically, are moving more to the right in New Jersey's gubernatorial election.

The GOP activist pointed to another resident he chatted with during the Monmouth County, New Jersey, Fair over the summer, an 18-year-old who was not yet registered to vote.

"When I am talking to a voter, I really want to get into the mind and the head of the voter. And I was just asking him some questions. ‘Hey, would you like to own a home one day?' And he was saying, ‘Yeah I want to but gosh the property’ — he said this, not me — 'the property taxes are so high here,'" Presler recounted.

"As I'm just talking to him, I'm really discerning most of his beliefs. I think all of them really are congruent with the Republican Party. And so I'm courting him, and I'm asking for his vote for Jack Ciattarelli, and I am asking him to register to vote. And it's young men like that man that I think you're going to see who carried Donald Trump to victory in 2024, a lot of those some voters are gonna come out this year," he added.

Sherrill is in the midst of facing a campaign scandal after a report in September revealed that the United States Naval Academy blocked Sherrill from taking part in her graduation amid the cheating scandal. The Democrat House lawmaker slammed the release of the report and said she was banned from walking at her graduation because she declined to report classmates who were involved in the scandal.

"Mikie ‘Cheating Scandal’ Sherrill," Presler called Sherrill. "She voted against (the Laken Riley Act). She has no plan to bring down property taxes. She has no plan to bring down electricity crisis prices. And she doesn't know where she made her money, $7 million worth in stock trades. … In fact, I would argue that those are the reasons why Democrat turnout is gonna be depressed. Their candidate is uninspiring versus Jack Ciattarelli."

On the flip side, Presler said, Trump-endorsed Ciattarelli is offering voters policies that would bring taxes and electricity prices down, ending New Jersey's ban on plastic bags, opposing offshore wind to protect marine life, among other policies.

"They want to make life affordable for New Jersey voters so they don't have to move to Pennsylvania," he said. "They don't to move Florida. They want to stay in new Jersey. And so really Jack Ciattarelli is offering policies that the residents are responding to."