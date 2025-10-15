War Secretary Pete Hegseth's plane makes 'unscheduled landing' after windshield crack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An aircraft carrying War Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly made an unscheduled landing Wednesday afternoon in the United Kingdom.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell announced on social media that on the way back to the U.S. from NATO’s Defense Ministers meeting, Hegseth’s plane made an unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom "due to a crack in the aircraft windshield."

The plane landed based on standard procedures and everyone onboard, including Hegseth, is safe, according to Parnell.

The Boeing aircraft descended to 10,000 feet, a standard emergency altitude following a possible cabin depressurization, according to flight tracking data.

