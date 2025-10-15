Expand / Collapse search
Secretary of Defense

War Secretary Pete Hegseth's plane makes 'unscheduled landing' after windshield crack

Hegseth confirmed safe, Pentagon says

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Trump directs Hegseth to use 'all available funds' to pay U.S. troops amid shutdown Video

Trump directs Hegseth to use 'all available funds' to pay U.S. troops amid shutdown

Fox News correspondent Madeleine Rivera reports on President Donald Trump working to fund troops during the government shutdown. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., weighs in on the shutdown and his state's gubernatorial race.

An aircraft carrying War Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly made an unscheduled landing Wednesday afternoon in the United Kingdom.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell announced on social media that on the way back to the U.S. from NATO’s Defense Ministers meeting, Hegseth’s plane made an unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom "due to a crack in the aircraft windshield."

The plane landed based on standard procedures and everyone onboard, including Hegseth, is safe, according to Parnell.

The Boeing aircraft descended to 10,000 feet, a standard emergency altitude following a possible cabin depressurization, according to flight tracking data.

Breaking news. This story will be updated.

