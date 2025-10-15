Teens who assaulted former DOGE staffer get no jail time with probation-only sentences

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The two teens charged with assaulting a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer were sentenced to probation this week.

Edward Coristine was assaulted on Aug. 3 in Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood at around 3 a.m. A boy and girl who were both 15 years old were charged in relation to the alleged assault and pleaded guilty in juvenile court, according to WUSA. The boy was charged with felony assault, simple assault, robbery and attempted robbery.

A judge sentenced the boy to 12 months of probation on Tuesday and the girl was sentenced to nine months' probation. The boy pleaded guilty to felony assault, simple assault, robbery and attempted robbery related to the incident, while the girl pleaded guilty to simple assault.

In explaining the decision, the judge said the juvenile court's purpose isn't to punish, but rather to rehabilitate. The judge said she hopes the teens will use the probationary period as a learning experience.

According to the report, a victim of the attack was in court when the teens were sentenced, telling the suspects, "I hope you can figure things out and be ready for the consequences."

In late September, Coristine told Fox News Channel host Jesse Watters he was hanging out with friends before the attack.

"I was walking one of my friends back to her car, and as we're walking to the car, there's a group of 10 guys right across the street," Coristine said. "They start shouting at us. And really quickly, I knew something was really off about the situation."

Coristine said he rushed to get his female friend into the driver's seat before the attackers got close.

"They're just a few feet away and they slammed me against the car," Coristine said. "They started throwing a bunch of punches. I keep my hands up…luckily, the whole thing didn't last too long."

Following the assault in early August, President Donald Trump called out D.C. officials for their handling of juvenile crime.

"Local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

