U.S.

Teens who assaulted former DOGE staffer get no jail time with probation-only sentences

A Washington, D.C., judge says juvenile court's purpose is rehabilitation, not punishment

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Ex-DOGE employee recounts DC beatdown Video

Ex-DOGE employee recounts DC beatdown

Former DOGE employee Edward Coristine discusses juveniles in Washington, D.C., allegedly assaulting him during a carjacking on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

The two teens charged with assaulting a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer were sentenced to probation this week.

Edward Coristine was assaulted on Aug. 3 in Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood at around 3 a.m. A boy and girl who were both 15 years old were charged in relation to the alleged assault and pleaded guilty in juvenile court, according to WUSA. The boy was charged with felony assault, simple assault, robbery and attempted robbery.

A judge sentenced the boy to 12 months of probation on Tuesday and the girl was sentenced to nine months' probation. The boy pleaded guilty to felony assault, simple assault, robbery and attempted robbery related to the incident, while the girl pleaded guilty to simple assault.

In explaining the decision, the judge said the juvenile court's purpose isn't to punish, but rather to rehabilitate. The judge said she hopes the teens will use the probationary period as a learning experience.

2 JUVENILES ARRESTED IN BLOODY DC ATTACK ON EX-DOGE WORKER KNOWN AS ‘BIG BALLS’

Former DOGE employee Edward "Big Balls" Coristine was attacked Monday while trying to help a woman, according to sources.

Former DOGE employee Edward "Big Balls" Coristine was attacked while trying to help a woman, according to sources. (@realDonaldTrump via Truth Social)

According to the report, a victim of the attack was in court when the teens were sentenced, telling the suspects, "I hope you can figure things out and be ready for the consequences."

In late September, Coristine told Fox News Channel host Jesse Watters he was hanging out with friends before the attack.

"I was walking one of my friends back to her car, and as we're walking to the car, there's a group of 10 guys right across the street," Coristine said. "They start shouting at us. And really quickly, I knew something was really off about the situation."

BIDEN JUDGE FREES TEENS TIED TO EX-DOGE STAFFER'S ASSAULT AS TRUMP CRACKS DOWN ON CRIME

Coristine on JWP

Edward Coristine, a former DOGE staffer, described the terrifying assault in Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle. (Fox News)

Coristine said he rushed to get his female friend into the driver's seat before the attackers got close.

"They're just a few feet away and they slammed me against the car," Coristine said. "They started throwing a bunch of punches. I keep my hands up…luckily, the whole thing didn't last too long."

Edward Coristine Resigns From DOGE

Department of Government Efficiency employee Edward Coristine has resigned from his position, according to a White House official. (Screenshot/Fox News Channel)

Following the assault in early August, President Donald Trump called out D.C. officials for their handling of juvenile crime.

"Local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Fox News Digital's Peter Pinedo and Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
