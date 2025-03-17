Fox News Politics Newsletter: Collins vs. 'Fake News'

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Americans want smaller government but new polls show whether they like how DOGE is doing it

-DHS' Kristi Noem says Trump admin will resume construction of seven miles of southern border wall

-Five years after COVID, there's a bipartisan push to fund doctors' mental health amid rising suicides

Collins Claps Back as VA Opens 4th New Facility on His Watch

Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Doug Collins clapped back at critics he accused of circulating "fake news" about the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cuts inordinately affecting veterans’ care.

Collins, who remains an active colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, announced his agency is opening what will be a fourth new VA clinic in the few months he has been in office.

"As government union bosses, the legacy media and some in Congress have been spreading false rumors of health care and benefits cuts at VA, we’ve opened multiple brand-new clinics that will serve tens of thousands of veterans," Collins said in a statement…Read more

White House

'DANGEROUS DECISION': 'Dangerous' order by liberal judge to rehire federal workers should go to SCOTUS, Trump says

SIGN OF THE TIMES: Trump claims Biden pardons are 'VOID,' alleging they were signed via autopen

9 WEEKS BACK IN OVAL: Trump continues whirlwind of activity nearing two-month mark

'MAXIMUM CONSEQUENCES': Trump policy on border jumpers empowers use of 'maximum consequences,' border agent tells Fox

TRUMP BUMP: President's approval rating matches his all-time high, new poll finds

World Stage

TALKS WITH PUTIN: Trump says he will be speaking with Russia's president on Tuesday

REGIME HITMEN: Iran official exposes Tehran's global assassination program as US trial of alleged assassins continues

'IRONCLAD' GUARANTEE: Russia wants assurance that Ukraine will be barred from joining NATO: official

DEPORTED DOC: Deported Brown University doctor attended Hezbollah chief's funeral, sympathized with terrorists

POWER STRUGGLE: Netanyahu seeks to fire top security official

DEEP STRIKES: Ukraine unveils 600-mile cruise missile that can reach Moscow ahead of Trump-Putin call on peace negotiations

Capitol Hill

26 in '26: House Republicans take aim at 26 Dems in initial midterm target list

RESCHEDULED: Schumer book events called off over 'security concerns' week of book release

Across America

'STAY HOME, STAY CALM...': The 5 most bizarre ‘Stop-the-Spread’ moments 5 years after the COVID lockdown

'GREAT PARTNER': Trump putting troops on border was game changer, San Diego sector chief says: 'Force multiplier'

'ONSET OF PARANOIA': Minnesota Republicans to introduce bill defining 'Trump derangement syndrome' as mental illness

ANTI-CHRISTIAN HATE: FBI investigating possible hate crime attack at St. Patrick Catholic Church

LUCK OF THE IRISH: America celebrates Irish culture and politics on St. Patrick’s Day

ORDERED TO PAY: Fani Willis ordered to pay $54K for violating open records laws in Trump RICO case

'NOT COMPLIANT': VA rescinds 2018 memo on transgender treatments, aligning with Trump 'two sexes' EO

DOWN TO EARTH: Stranded astronauts prepare for long-awaited return to Earth

DEI CRACKDOWN: University of Wisconsin-Madison's ex-diversity officer scrutinized over spending, judgment amid DEI crackdown

'CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS': Judge who ordered deportations flights of Venezuelan gang members be returned faces calls for impeachment