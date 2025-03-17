Trump says he will be speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday

President Donald Trump said he will likely be speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday while speaking with reporters on Air Force One Sunday night.

The president was returning to Washington, D.C., from Florida when he told the reporters of the upcoming discussion.

"We will see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday," Trump said, sharing that the possibility of divvying up land, power plants and other assets has been discussed in an attempt to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.