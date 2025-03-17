Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Chuck Schumer

Schumer book events called off over 'security concerns' week of release

Last week, Sen Chuck Schumer voted against a government funding measure after helping advance it to a Senate vote

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
MSNBC panel grills Schumer for supporting GOP spending bill Video

MSNBC panel grills Schumer for supporting GOP spending bill

Former Michigan gubernatorial  candidate Tudor Dixon on President Donald Trump's approval rating, Democrats gearing up for the 2028 election and an MSNBC panel slamming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for supporting the GOP spending bill.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's book, "Antisemitism in America: A Warning," is slated for release on Tuesday, but promotional events for the long-serving lawmaker's book that were scheduled for this week are being called off.

"Due to security concerns, Senator Schumer’s book events are being rescheduled," a statement to Fox from a book tour spokesperson noted.

The senator had been scheduled for multiple events this week.

DEMS CRY FOUL AFTER SCHUMER'S ANNOUNCEMENT ON IMPENDING VOTE TO AVERT GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Sen. Chuck Schumer

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is seen ahead of votes on a Continuing Resolution, which would avert a government shutdown, in Washington, D.C., on March 14, 2025. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Schumer irked some Democrats last week by voting to overcome a procedural hurdle and advance a Trump-backed government funding measure to a vote as the nation faced the prospect of a partial government shutdown.

He and a number of other Senate Democratic caucus members voted to invoke cloture, but then voted against passing the measure.

Two members of the Senate Democratic caucus – Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. – voted to both invoke cloture and to pass the measure. 

SPENDING BILL TO AVERT SHUTDOWN SUCCESSFULLY BEATS FILIBUSTER WITH HOURS UNTIL DEADLINE

AOC shreds Schumer for 'tremendous mistake' of caving to GOP to avoid government shutdown Video

Shaheen announced last week that she will not seek re-election in 2026.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the only Senate Republican who voted against passing the funding measure last week.

PRESIDENT TRUMP SIGNS CONTINUING RESOLUTION, OFFICIALLY AVERTING A SHUTDOWN

GOP lawmaker says it’s time for ‘new leadership’ in the Senate as Schumer faces backlash Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ahead of the vote, Schumer said that while the "bill is very bad, the potential for a shutdown has consequences for America that are much, much worse."

Fox News' Kelly Phares contributed to this report

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics