Schumer book events called off over 'security concerns' week of release

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's book, "Antisemitism in America: A Warning," is slated for release on Tuesday, but promotional events for the long-serving lawmaker's book that were scheduled for this week are being called off.

"Due to security concerns, Senator Schumer’s book events are being rescheduled," a statement to Fox from a book tour spokesperson noted.

The senator had been scheduled for multiple events this week.

DEMS CRY FOUL AFTER SCHUMER'S ANNOUNCEMENT ON IMPENDING VOTE TO AVERT GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Schumer irked some Democrats last week by voting to overcome a procedural hurdle and advance a Trump-backed government funding measure to a vote as the nation faced the prospect of a partial government shutdown.

He and a number of other Senate Democratic caucus members voted to invoke cloture, but then voted against passing the measure.

Two members of the Senate Democratic caucus – Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. – voted to both invoke cloture and to pass the measure.

SPENDING BILL TO AVERT SHUTDOWN SUCCESSFULLY BEATS FILIBUSTER WITH HOURS UNTIL DEADLINE

Shaheen announced last week that she will not seek re-election in 2026.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the only Senate Republican who voted against passing the funding measure last week.

PRESIDENT TRUMP SIGNS CONTINUING RESOLUTION, OFFICIALLY AVERTING A SHUTDOWN

Ahead of the vote, Schumer said that while the "bill is very bad, the potential for a shutdown has consequences for America that are much, much worse."

Fox News' Kelly Phares contributed to this report