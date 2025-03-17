Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

White House

Trump’s approval rating matches his all-time high, new poll finds

Even so, a majority of voters disapprove of Trump's performance

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published
close
GOP lawmaker says he doesn’t think Trump tariffs will ‘plunge’ US economy into recession Video

GOP lawmaker says he doesn’t think Trump tariffs will ‘plunge’ US economy into recession

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, joins ‘Fox News Sunday’ to discuss the potential effects of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on domestic manufacturing and more. 

President Donald Trump’s current approval rating matches his highest approval rating ever as president — even though a majority of voters disapprove of how Trump is handling the job, according to a new poll. 

Fifty-four percent of registered voters approve of Trump’s performance presently — which equals his previous all-time high during the entirety of his political career, a national NBC News poll released Sunday found. Likewise, the poll found that 44% of voters believe the country is on the right track — another all-time high for the president. 

However, 51% disapprove of his performance and 54% consider the country on the wrong track, according to the poll.

As a result, the survey determined that the bulk of Trump’s support bolstering his approval rating comes from Republicans. 

The poll also found that Trump has the largest partisan divide between his approval rating from Republicans versus Democrats in the past 80 years, based on previous NBC News polling and data from Gallup. While 90% of Republicans approve of Trump’s performance, only 4% of Democrats approve. 

TRUMP PROMISES ‘THIS WILL BE OUR GREATEST ERA’ IN JOINT ADDRESS TO CONGRESS

President Donald Trump's approval ratings at the moment match his all-time high, a new survey found.

President Donald Trump's approval ratings at the moment match his all-time high, a new survey found.

Meanwhile, a majority of voters disapprove of how he’s handling the economy — marking a first in the history of NBC News polls. Just 18% of voters consider the economy "excellent" or "good," the poll found. 

Those numbers are even more stark along party lines. Twenty-six percent of Republicans responded that the state of the economy was "excellent" or "good," while only 11% of Democrats responded the same way. 

The response indicates a stark shift from several months ago. It is a dramatic change from October 2024, when 5% of Republicans replied the state of the economy was "excellent" or "good," in comparison to 52% of Democrats. 

A majority of voters do approve of Trump’s handling of immigration and border security, with 55% endorsing his performance. In comparison, 44% of voters said they disapprove. The Trump administration has promised to drive down illegal border crossings and Trump touted on March 6 that his administration has "launched the most sweeping border and immigration crackdown in American history."

TRUMP ADMIN REVEALS LIST OF CARTELS AND GANGS TO BE DESIGNATED TERRORIST ORGANIZATIONS

Trump signs executive order in the White House

A majority of voters disapprove of President Donald Trump's handling of the economy, according to a new survey. (Pool)

One thousand registered voters participated in the NBC News survey, which was conducted from March 7 to March 11 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The poll kicked off a day after Trump delivered a joint address to members of Congress, when he vowed that he would tackle the economy and work to reduce prices, after blaming former President Joe Biden for leaving him an economic disaster. Consumer prices increased roughly 20% under Biden’s administration, according to the consumer price index. 

"Among my very highest priorities is to rescue our economy and get dramatic and immediate relief to working families," Trump told lawmakers March 6. "As president, I am fighting every day to reverse this damage and make America affordable again." 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

More from Politics