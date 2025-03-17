Trump’s approval rating matches his all-time high, new poll finds

President Donald Trump’s current approval rating matches his highest approval rating ever as president — even though a majority of voters disapprove of how Trump is handling the job, according to a new poll.

Fifty-four percent of registered voters approve of Trump’s performance presently — which equals his previous all-time high during the entirety of his political career, a national NBC News poll released Sunday found. Likewise, the poll found that 44% of voters believe the country is on the right track — another all-time high for the president.

However, 51% disapprove of his performance and 54% consider the country on the wrong track, according to the poll.

As a result, the survey determined that the bulk of Trump’s support bolstering his approval rating comes from Republicans.

The poll also found that Trump has the largest partisan divide between his approval rating from Republicans versus Democrats in the past 80 years, based on previous NBC News polling and data from Gallup. While 90% of Republicans approve of Trump’s performance, only 4% of Democrats approve.

TRUMP PROMISES ‘THIS WILL BE OUR GREATEST ERA’ IN JOINT ADDRESS TO CONGRESS

Meanwhile, a majority of voters disapprove of how he’s handling the economy — marking a first in the history of NBC News polls. Just 18% of voters consider the economy "excellent" or "good," the poll found.

Those numbers are even more stark along party lines. Twenty-six percent of Republicans responded that the state of the economy was "excellent" or "good," while only 11% of Democrats responded the same way.

The response indicates a stark shift from several months ago. It is a dramatic change from October 2024, when 5% of Republicans replied the state of the economy was "excellent" or "good," in comparison to 52% of Democrats.

A majority of voters do approve of Trump’s handling of immigration and border security, with 55% endorsing his performance. In comparison, 44% of voters said they disapprove. The Trump administration has promised to drive down illegal border crossings and Trump touted on March 6 that his administration has "launched the most sweeping border and immigration crackdown in American history."

TRUMP ADMIN REVEALS LIST OF CARTELS AND GANGS TO BE DESIGNATED TERRORIST ORGANIZATIONS

One thousand registered voters participated in the NBC News survey, which was conducted from March 7 to March 11 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The poll kicked off a day after Trump delivered a joint address to members of Congress, when he vowed that he would tackle the economy and work to reduce prices, after blaming former President Joe Biden for leaving him an economic disaster. Consumer prices increased roughly 20% under Biden’s administration, according to the consumer price index.

"Among my very highest priorities is to rescue our economy and get dramatic and immediate relief to working families," Trump told lawmakers March 6. "As president, I am fighting every day to reverse this damage and make America affordable again."