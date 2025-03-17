DHS' Kristi Noem says Trump admin will resume construction of 7 miles of southern border wall

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced the building of seven new miles of border wall in Arizona as part of the administration's efforts to "make America safe again."

Noem's announcement, coming in a short video posted to her X account, marks the beginning of additional border wall construction along the southern border during the second Trump administration. The DHS said in a press release Friday that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) awarded the first contract of President Donald Trump's second term to Granite Construction Co. for more than $70 million, which will result in seven new miles of border wall in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, according to Noem's announcement.

"Everybody, I’m here in Arizona, and right at this spot, you can see where the border wall ends," Noem said while standing along the border, donning a CBP hat and jacket. "As of today, we’re starting 7 new miles of construction, we’re going to continue to make America safe again."

The new wall will be paid for via CBP's Fiscal Year 2021 funds, per DHS.

Trump's predecessor, former President Joe Biden, moved on his first day in office to halt all border wall construction along the U.S.-Mexico border. In late 2023, construction on roughly 20 miles of border barriers in South Texas was allowed to commence under Biden, since the money had already been appropriated by Congress during Trump's first administration.

Under Trump's first term, approximately 458 miles of primary and secondary barriers were built, per CBP data. This included parts of the current wall that were dilapidated and needed to be replaced.

Vice President JD Vance said earlier this month during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas that he was under the belief that Trump was hoping to build a wall across every mile of the southern border by the end of his term in 2029.

"I think the president’s hope is that by the end of the term we build the entire border wall," the vice president told reporters during a press conference.

"And, of course, that’s the physical structure — the border wall itself — but we even heard today, there are so many good technological tools, so many great artificial intelligence-enabled technologies" that can also be used to secure the border, Vance added.

The number of illegal migrant "gotaways," or the number of successful illegal crossings, which are recorded using cameras and other surveillance methods, has dropped as much as 90% since Trump took office, according to some estimates based on numbers reported by Fox News' Bill Melugin last week.

According to the numbers reported by Melugin, border agents have been spotting an average of 77 "gotaways" per day, while during the height of the immigration crisis under Biden, that number reached as much as 1,800 per day, according to reports.