‘Face of evil’: Catholic Church named after St. Patrick vandalized with Satanic message

Federal and local authorities are investigating a possible hate crime after a Catholic Church named after St. Patrick was discovered with "extensive vandalism," including a Satanic message in Wichita, Kansas.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to the case, but authorities are continuing their investigation.

The damage included the beheading of a statue of St. Patrick, the breaking of candles and windows, and the burning of an American flag. The vandalism also included a Satanic website being scrawled onto the Church’s wall, according to a statement by the Catholic Conference of Kansas.

The Catholic conference responded to the incident by saying, "This is the face of evil."

The conference said the website is the same type of group that will be holding a Satanic worship ritual at the Kansas State Capitol on March 28.

Church members could not hold services on Saturday due to the attack, the conference said in a post that included pictures of the damage.

"This is the hate crime scene at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Wichita. After forcing their way inside, statues were destroyed, glass smashed and other extensive damage exacted upon this sacred space," said the conference.

The Wichita Police Department also released a statement in which it said it is working with federal law enforcement to launch a "full-scale investigation."

According to the statement, police arrested a suspect in connection with the attack, a 23-year-old man from Saline County, at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday. Local outlet Salina Post identified the man as Michael Angel Gonzalez, citing Sedgwick County booking records.

The man was arrested without incident and was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of Burglary, Criminal Desecration, and Criminal Damage to Property. The police said the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County district attorney and federal prosecutors for formal charging considerations.

Speaking at the scene, Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan called the attack "disgusting," according to local outlet KSNW.

"It doesn’t matter what denomination. People should feel safe there, and they should feel that it’s a place that would be respected," he said.

Sullivan said, "this reprehensible act of vandalism will not be tolerated."

Despite the attack, Sullivan posted on Sunday that the church congregation – which is predominantly Hispanic – held a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

"This afternoon, I attended the St. Patrick Catholic Church St. Paddy’s Day parade, where the congregation and the community came together in celebration," he said. "Their resilience was evident, especially after the heartbreaking burglary and vandalism that occurred yesterday."

He added, "It was even more meaningful to know that the suspect responsible for this terrible act was taken into custody before sunrise, thanks to the swift and dedicated work of WPD officers. Great job to our team for getting him off the streets and behind bars!"