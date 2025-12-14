Expand / Collapse search
Business Regulations

Small Business Administration unveils new initiative to roll back federal regulations

Trump administration targets Biden-era regulations in housing, food production, energy and transportation

By Amanda Macias Fox News
Trump administration takes on affordability, income inequality Video

Trump administration takes on affordability, income inequality

'My View' host Lara Trump joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss the U.S. economy in the first year of President Donald Trump's second term compared to Biden-era inflation.

FIRST ON FOX: Seeking to tackle persistent cost pressures on American families and small firms, the Small Business Administration (SBA) is unveiling a new initiative that will review and roll back federal rules the administration says have driven up prices in sectors ranging from housing to food production.

The Deregulation Strike Force, led by the SBA’s Office of Advocacy, will coordinate a government-wide review aimed at identifying regulations that hinder economic growth.

FROM MORTGAGES TO CAR LOANS: AFFORDABILITY RISES AND FALLS WITH THE FED

SBA chief Kelly Loeffler listens during. a news conferences in Washington, DC

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler will oversee the new initiative aimed at cutting regulations in order to relieve prices.  (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump administration officials say the effort is intended to eliminate what they describe as excessive Biden-era regulations that have imposed an estimated $6 trillion in cumulative compliance costs on American families and small businesses.

"Bidenomics brought historic new highs in inflation that crushed working families and small businesses, driven in part by the massive bureaucracy that heaped trillions in new federal regulations onto the backs of hardworking Americans," SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler wrote in a statement.

TRUMP INSISTS PRICES ARE ‘COMING DOWN,’ BLAMES BIDEN — BUT VOTERS SAY THEY’RE STILL GETTING SQUEEZED

"Through our Deregulation Strike Force, SBA is leveraging its unique authority to deregulate across the federal government and cut senseless red tape that drove up costs for small businesses and consumers, especially in industries hit hardest by Bidenflation," Loeffler said, adding that the initiative will build on President Trump’s push to reduce costs across the country.

A shopper holds a grocery basket while purchasing food items

A customer holds a shopping basket at a grocery store. (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Citing what it describes as four years of excessive regulatory overreach, the SBA said its strike force will target cuts across key small-business sectors, including housing and construction, healthcare, agriculture and food production, energy and utilities, transportation and other goods and services across the supply chain.

They also argue the latest deregulation campaign reinforces President Donald Trump's economic message heading into the new year, positioning regulatory relief as a central tool for tackling high prices.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses inflation and affordability at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono

President Donald Trump speaks on inflation at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.  (Adam Gray/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

The SBA said it has already played a key role in eliminating an estimated $98.9 billion in federal regulations since Trump's return to office.

Some of these actions include changes to reporting rules, energy-efficiency standards and diesel exhaust fluid requirements, which the agency says have contributed to nearly $200 billion in total regulatory savings.

