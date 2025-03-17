Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine

Ukraine unveils 600-mile cruise missile that can reach Moscow amid peace talks

'Long Neptune has been tested and successfully used in combat,' Zelenskyy said

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
Published
Ukraine now has a cruise missile that can travel over 600 miles, far enough to reach Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy boasted over the weekend. 

"We have significant results," Zelenskyy said Saturday. "Long Neptune has been tested and successfully used in combat. A new Ukrainian missile, an accurate strike. The range is a thousand kilometers," or 620 miles. 

That puts Moscow within striking range. 

The missile has been in development for years. Battle watchers believe the combat success Zelenskyy referred to was a Friday strike on an oil refinery in Tuapse, Russia, some 300 miles from the front line. 

RUSSIA WANTS 'IRONCLAD' GUARANTEE THAT UKRAINE WILL BE BARRED FROM NATO: OFFICIAL

Tank with anti-ship missile seen in Kyiv, Ukraine

The Neptune RK-360MTs is a Ukrainian cruise anti-ship missile. (Getty Images )

The refinery is under 60 miles from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s sprawling cliffside palace on the Black Sea in Gelendzhik. 

The Neptune cruise missile was used in April 2022 to take out a flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet. 

Zelenskyy recently pledged that Ukraine would produce 100,000 long-range munitions in 2025.

TRUMP, PUTIN CALL EXPECTED THIS WEEK, AS ADMIN EDGES CLOSER TO RUSSIA-UKRAINE CEASEFIRE DEAL: WITKOFF

Russian cruise missile hits Ukraine

Ukraine and Russia have intensified attacks, even as the U.S. has been negotiating a peace agreement. (Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko)

Russia intercepted and destroyed several Ukrainian drones flying over Moscow on Friday, with some coming as close as just two miles away from the Kremlin, according to Russian officials. White House envoy Steve Witkoff was in Moscow last week.

The fresh attacks and new offensive weapons contradict the delicate ceasefire negotiations that will culminate in a phone call between President Donald Trump and Putin on Tuesday. 

Zelenskyy has already agreed to the terms of a 30-day ceasefire after meetings with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia. 

Rescuers work at the site of a building destroyed during a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine March 14, 2025.

Russian air strike destroys building in Kherson, Ukraine, on Friday. (Reuters/Ivan Antypenko)

"We'll be talking about land, we'll be talking about power plants, that's a big question. But I think we have a lot of it already discussed, very much, by both sides, Ukraine and Russia," Trump said of his call. 

Russia has not accepted the terms of the ceasefire and accelerated attacks on Ukraine after Zelenskyy said he would agree to it. 

