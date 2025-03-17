Stranded astronauts prepare for long-awaited return to Earth

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are preparing to touch back down on Earth as early as Tuesday.

The two have been on the International Space Station since June. Their mission was only scheduled to last one week after the launch of Boeing's first astronaut flight, but they were stuck in space after issues forced NASA to bring the Boeing Starliner back empty.

Wilmore, Williams, Crew-9 Commander Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov were originally scheduled to splash down off Florida's coast on Wednesday. Now, due to unfavorable weather, NASA is targeting undocking from the space station at 1:05 a.m. ET Tuesday with splashdown just before 6 p.m. the same day.

"The updated return target continues to allow the space station crew members time to complete handover duties while providing operational flexibility ahead of less favorable weather conditions expected for later in the week," NASA said in a statement.

A Crew-9 media conference is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m., after their return.

Early Sunday morning, Crew-10 arrived at the space station, bringing the total number of astronauts on board to 11.

Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner took the opportunity to welcome them while donning an alien mask in what a NASA spokesperson called a "lighthearted moment."

"It was a wonderful day. Great to see our friends arrive," Williams told Mission Control.

The four new arrivals — NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov — are scheduled to stay on the station for roughly six months.

The stuck astronauts have been doing scientific research and conducting routine maintenance.

Williams told reporters earlier this month that she was looking forward to returning home to see her family and two dogs.

"It's been a roller coaster for them, probably a little bit more so than for us," she said.



