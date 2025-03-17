Expand / Collapse search
'Dangerous' order by liberal judge to rehire federal workers should go to SCOTUS, Trump says

Trump said Judge William Alsup is 'putting himself in the position of the president'

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
Trump says SCOTUS may need to decide legality of judge's 'dangerous' mandate to rehire federal workers Video

Trump says SCOTUS may need to decide legality of judge's 'dangerous' mandate to rehire federal workers

President Donald Trump said aboard Air Force One SCOTUS may need to weigh in on the legality of a Clinton-appointed judge's order that requires the administration to rehire federal workers it fired across several agencies.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. Supreme Court may need to decide if a Clinton-appointed judge can require the administration to reinstate thousands of probationary workers fired as the administration moves to shrink the federal workforce.

"It's a judge that's putting himself in the position of the president of the United States, who was elected by close to 80 million votes," Trump said aboard Air Force One on a flight back to Washington Sunday night. "That's a very dangerous thing for our country. And I would suspect that we're going to have to get a decision from the Supreme Court."

U.S. District Judge William Alsup, issued the order last week during a federal court hearing in San Francisco on a lawsuit brought by labor unions and other organizations challenging the mass firings ordered by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

SECOND JUDGE REQUIRES TRUMP ADMIN TO REHIRE PROBATIONARY WORKERS LET GO IN MASS FIRINGS

Donald Trump in closeup shot camera looking skyward

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida, Feb. 16, 2025. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

"And that's a very dangerous decision for our country, because these are people in many cases, they don't show up for work. Nobody even knows if they exist. And a judge wants us to pay them, even if they don't know they exist and if they exist," Trump said. "And I don't think that's going to be happening. But we'll have to say you have to speak to the lawyers about that."

Shortly after Alsup's order, a second judge – appointed by former President Barack Obama – also issued a ruling ordering the Trump administration to rehire the fired workers. In Baltimore, U.S. District Judge James Bredar, ruled the firings should cease for two weeks while the federal workforce returns to its previous regulations, arguing the Trump administration ignored procedures for mass layoffs. 

JUDGE ORDERS TRUMP ADMIN TO REINSTATE PROBATIONARY WORKERS FIRED AT 6 AGENCIES

people protesting firings of federal workers

Protesters rally outside the Theodore Roosevelt Federal Building, headquarters of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, on Feb. 5, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Trump, calling the order "absolutely ridiculous," ordered the mass layoffs across six government agencies: the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defense, Energy, Interior and Treasury. The Trump administration has already filed an appeal to the order, arguing that states have no standing to influence the federal government’s relationship with its employees. Trump's attorneys contend the layoffs were performance-related, not subject to the regulations governing large-scale reductions. 

Probationary workers – employees who are still within their initial trial period of employment – have been the target of the layoffs since they're typically new to the job and lack certain civil protection benefits offered to government employees. Several lawsuits have already been filed over the mass firings.

BLUE STATE OFFERS TO HIRE FEDERAL WORKERS FIRED BY DOGE 

Trump, courthouse photo split

President Donald Trump and the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. (AP/Getty Images)

The Trump administration's lawyers find themselves busy as more than 100 lawsuits have been filed against Trump's orders since he took office in January. Trump has already filed an emergency petition last week in the high court asking justices to allow parts of his executive order restricting birthright citizenship to take effect while other legal battles in the states play out.

Jamie Joseph is a U.S. Politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering transgender and culture issues, the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services, and stateside legislative developments.

