Trump addresses trio of attacks in Syria, Brown University, and Australia at White House Christmas event

President Donald Trump offered condolences to the victims of attacks across the globe on Sunday, from the mass shooting at Brown University to the Hanukkah terrorist attack in Australia.

Trump addressed the tragedies while speaking at a Christmas reception at the White House on Sunday, saying his thoughts and support are with the victims of the shooting at Brown. He also condemned the "pure antisemitism" of the terrorist attack in Sydney, Australia, as well as the killing of three Americans in Syria on Saturday.

"I want to just pay my respects to the people – unfortunately, two are no longer with us – at Brown University. Nine injured, and two are looking down on us right now from heaven," Trump said.

"And, likewise, in Australia, as you know, there was a terrible attack. Eleven dead, 29 badly wounded. And that was an antisemitic attack, obviously. And it, I just want to pay my respects to everybody," he continued.

"We're here for a different reason. We're here to celebrate Christmas and to celebrate," Trump told the crowd gathered. "And I think today we can very say loudly that we celebrate Hanukkah because there was such a horrible attack that was a purely antisemitic attack."

Trump went on to discuss the killing of two U.S. soliders and a U.S. civilian interpreter in Syria. He reiterated that the perpetrators of the attack will face serious consequences.

"I can tell you in Syria there will be a lot of damage done to the people that did it. They got the person, the individual person. But there will be big damage done," he said.

Three additional soldiers were wounded in the Syria attack, but they are recovering.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the attack occurred as the soldiers were conducting a key leader engagement, part of their mission in support of ongoing counter-ISIS/counter-terrorism operations in the region.

The gunman was killed by partner forces, according to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth .

The Pentagon is withholding the identities of the soldiers until at least 24 hours after their families have been notified.

Fox News' Greg Norman, Ashley Oliver, Jennifer Griffin, Benjamin Weinthal and Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.