Trump claims Biden pardons are 'VOID,' alleging they were signed via autopen

President Donald Trump claimed that former President Joe Biden's pardons of lawmakers who served on the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and others, are "VOID," alleging that they had been signed via an autopen and that Biden did not even know about them.

"The 'Pardons' that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen," Trump claimed in a Truth Social post.

"In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime," Trump added.

The president continued in his post, "Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level. The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden!"

While aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump was asked whether executive orders and pardons signed by Biden via an autopen are void.

"I think so. It's not my decision. That would be up to a court," Trump replied.

Trump's comments come after the Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project suggested that an autopen had been heavily used during Biden's White House tenure.

"We gathered every document we could find with Biden's signature over the course of his presidency. All used the same autopen signature except for the announcement that the former President was dropping out of the race last year. Here is the autopen signature," the Oversight Project declared in a post on X earlier this month.

In a statement on Jan. 20, the same day he departed from office, Biden announced that he was pardoning "General Mark A. Milley, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the Members of Congress and staff who served on the Select Committee, and the U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before the Select Committee."

"These public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions," he noted.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a Biden spokesperson for comment.