VA rescinds 2018 directive on transgender treatments, aligning with Trump 'two sexes' EO

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) quietly rescinded a 2018 policy providing transgender-related medical services to transgender and intersex veterans on Friday, aligning the VA with the Trump administration's orders to part ways with "radical gender ideology" within the U.S. military.

The memo states the VA "will conduct a comprehensive review of care with respect to trans-identifying Veterans and will undergo the rulemaking process to revise the medical benefits package as deemed necessary; however, this rescission does not affect existing clinical guidance."

The VA maintains that it will not provide "gender-affirming" surgeries in its facilities or through non-VA care, as these procedures are excluded from the medical benefits package already. Additionally, the VA will not cover plastic reconstructive surgery for cosmetic or gender alteration purposes. The department also requires medical necessity for any surgical care provided, and gender alteration surgery remains unauthorized as a medical treatment.

The memo says the directive providing transgender treatments – such as hormone therapy, prosthetic devices, and other tools to aid in their presentation of the desired gender – was rescinded because "it is not compliant with the definitions and terms described" in Trump's executive order, "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government."

Transgender and intersex veterans will still receive healthcare from the VA "that is compatible with generally accepted standards of medical practice as determined by appropriate health care professionals to promote, preserve, or restore the health of the individual," according to the new guidance.

Regarding VA facilities, the memo states the department has "already addressed that all intimate spaces such as bathrooms and locker rooms are designated by Sex (M, F) or unisex for single person spaces (e.g., one door, one stall bathroom)," adding that all "signage related to gender identity has been changed."

Also in line with Trump's order, the VA will maintain sex-segregated spaces based on biological sex. Under this directive, decisions regarding inpatient and residential room assignments will be made according to clinical guidance. If necessary, veterans may be assigned to private rooms or bathrooms.

Trump's executive order, signed in January, mandates that federal agencies adopt the definition of sex as recognizing only male and female. It requires replacing the term "gender" with "sex" in official federal materials, prohibiting funding for sex-change treatments and programs promoting "gender ideology," and prohibiting transgender individuals from using facilities or participating in programs that align with their gender identity.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Trump's executive orders on gender identity, as the administration challenges district court rulings through appeals.

The Pentagon has also set deadlines for the end of the month to voluntarily part ways with transgender Marines, sailors, airmen and Guardians as part of Trump's order to discharge all transgender service members.

The VA typically provides healthcare, benefits and support to veterans, including medical care, disability benefits and financial assistance. It also helps veterans transition from military to civilian life. An internal memo obtained by The Associated Press last week says the department will be another target of Trump’s plan to downsize the federal workforce, with an expected 80,000 job cuts.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the VA for comment.