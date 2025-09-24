Fox News Politics Newsletter: CA prosecutor defends masked federal agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-France defends Palestinian recognition at UN, says move ‘defeats Hamas’ not rewards it

-From rhetoric to bloodshed: Texas ICE attack caps escalating left-wing terror wave

-New medical policy center combats wokeness in medicine, launching landmark ranking of top schools

CA prosecutor slams mask law after doxxing arrest as ICE raid architect warns copycats

Federal officials are making an example of a Santa Monica man arrested this week for allegedly doxxing and harassing an ICE attorney, with the architect of Los Angeles’ and Chicago’s raids warning any copycats.

Gregory Curcio faces up to five years in prison if convicted, after the Justice Department said he allegedly published private or identifying information about an ICE attorney "with malicious intent."

ICE Operation "At Large" Commander Gregory Bovino tweeted overnight that anyone who targets immigration officers like Curcio should take notice…READ MORE.



White House

BIG TECH'S TAB: Trump’s $100K H-1B visa overhaul could hit tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft hardest

RHETORICAL ATTACKS: 5 times Democrats blasted ICE with harsh rhetoric

'SACRIFICED HIS LIFE': Charlie Kirk could be placed on US currency under new House GOP proposal

SIGN OF THE TIMES: White House unveils Presidential Walk of Fame with Biden portrait replaced by autopen image

World Stage

UN GETS SCHOOLED: World leaders laugh, squirm as Trump blasts UN on climate, Ukraine, Gaza at General Assembly

ATOMIC STANDOFF: Nuclear threats from North Korea loom quietly behind wars in Gaza and Ukraine at UNGA

TEHRAN TANTRUM: Iran president accuses US of 'grave betrayal' with nuclear strikes in UNGA speech

Capitol Hill

SPEECH POLICE: Senate lawmakers clash over Trump administration’s approach to speech, censorship

CONTRACTS CONFLICT: Republicans move to cut DEI from federal contracts as Duffy cries foul on equity in Key Bridge rebuild

SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN: GOP senator blasts Schumer, Dems as 'forcing' shutdown while demanding price tag report

Across America

MAP WARS HEAT UP: AOC stars in Newsom redistricting ad, urging Californians to 'fight' Trump for democracy

FAKE NEWS EXPOSED: DHS blasts ‘fake news’ on Louisiana Lockup conditions: ‘False sob stories’ for child predators and murderers