Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: CA prosecutor defends masked federal agents

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-France defends Palestinian recognition at UN, says move ‘defeats Hamas’ not rewards it

-From rhetoric to bloodshed: Texas ICE attack caps escalating left-wing terror wave

-New medical policy center combats wokeness in medicine, launching landmark ranking of top schools

CA prosecutor slams mask law after doxxing arrest as ICE raid architect warns copycats

Federal officials are making an example of a Santa Monica man arrested this week for allegedly doxxing and harassing an ICE attorney, with the architect of Los Angeles’ and Chicago’s raids warning any copycats.

Gregory Curcio faces up to five years in prison if convicted, after the Justice Department said he allegedly published private or identifying information about an ICE attorney "with malicious intent."

ICE Operation "At Large" Commander Gregory Bovino tweeted overnight that anyone who targets immigration officers like Curcio should take notice…READ MORE.
 

Gregory Bovino stands with ICE officers in Los Angeles

Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino leads agents through Los Angeles (Carlin Stiehl/Getty Images)

White House

BIG TECH'S TAB: Trump’s $100K H-1B visa overhaul could hit tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft hardest

RHETORICAL ATTACKS: 5 times Democrats blasted ICE with harsh rhetoric

Dallas ICE Facility Shooting Law Enforcement

Law enforcement personnel respond at the scene of a shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas, Texas, Sept. 24, 2025.  (Jeffrey McWhorter/Reuters)

'SACRIFICED HIS LIFE': Charlie Kirk could be placed on US currency under new House GOP proposal

SIGN OF THE TIMES: White House unveils Presidential Walk of Fame with Biden portrait replaced by autopen image

Autopen image framed in place of Joe Biden picture at the White House

A framed image of an autopen in the White House.  (Credit: White House)

World Stage

UN GETS SCHOOLED: World leaders laugh, squirm as Trump blasts UN on climate, Ukraine, Gaza at General Assembly

Trump UNGA

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on Sept. 23, 2025. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

ATOMIC STANDOFF: Nuclear threats from North Korea loom quietly behind wars in Gaza and Ukraine at UNGA

TEHRAN TANTRUM: Iran president accuses US of 'grave betrayal' with nuclear strikes in UNGA speech

Iranian President Mahmoud Pezeshkian

Iranian president tore into US, Israel during UNGA speech. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

Capitol Hill

SPEECH POLICE: Senate lawmakers clash over Trump administration’s approach to speech, censorship

CONTRACTS CONFLICT: Republicans move to cut DEI from federal contracts as Duffy cries foul on equity in Key Bridge rebuild

Demonstrators in Michigan protest Trump’s anti-DEI agenda.

Protesters in Michigan rally against President Donald Trump’s anti-DEI policies, denouncing federal rollbacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. (Getty Images/Dominic Gwinn)

SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN: GOP senator blasts Schumer, Dems as 'forcing' shutdown while demanding price tag report

Across America 

MAP WARS HEAT UP: AOC stars in Newsom redistricting ad, urging Californians to 'fight' Trump for democracy

FAKE NEWS EXPOSED: DHS blasts ‘fake news’ on Louisiana Lockup conditions: ‘False sob stories’ for child predators and murderers

Louisiana State Penitentiary known as Angola

The entrance of the Louisiana State Penitentiary known as "Angola," was seen in October 2013.  (Giles Clarke/Getty Images)

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue