CA prosecutor slams mask law after doxxing arrest as ICE raid architect warns copycats

Federal officials are making an example of a Santa Monica man arrested this week for allegedly doxxing and harassing an ICE attorney, with the architect of Los Angeles’ and Chicago’s raids warning any copycats.

Gregory Curcio faces up to five years in prison if convicted, after the Justice Department said he allegedly published private or identifying information about an ICE attorney "with malicious intent."

ICE Operation "At Large" Commander Gregory Bovino tweeted overnight that anyone who targets immigration officers like Curcio should take notice.

"Dox our agents? You'll end up being charged just like this man found out," said Bovino, whose noted social media presence and prominent public persona have been both a cause célèbre for supporters of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda, and a source of outrage for liberal opponents.

Bill Essayli, the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney for Central California, took the message one step further.

Essayli said Curcio’s arrest proves why ICE agents must be allowed to shield their identity, which now conflicts with a recently-passed California law banning law enforcement from doing so.

Essayli, a Republican and the first Muslim elected to the California State Assembly, lambasted critics of federal agents who mask-up during public operations.

"Why do our agents wear masks? Gregory John Curcio, 68, of Santa Monica was arrested and charged today with doxxing an ICE attorney," Essayli said in a statement on social media.

ARCHITECT OF LA ICE RAIDS REPORTEDLY ARRIVES IN CHICAGO AS FOCUS SHIFTS TO WINDY CITY, AGENT'S HISTORY

"We will not tolerate the harassment -- online or otherwise -- of federal law enforcement," he added.

"We will find and arrest those who release personal information of federal agents or their families. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court."

The Justice Department said Curcio was arrested Monday and appeared Tuesday before a federal judge in Los Angeles who ordered him jailed without bond ahead of an October arraignment.

"Contrary to what some misguided individuals think, doxxing federal agents and employees is not a harmless crime," Essayli added in a Justice Department statement.

"It endangers the agent’s personal safety and that of their family."

Prosecutors say Curcio posted an ICE attorney’s home address in February and urged others to "SWAT" her — a term for making false 911 calls to provoke an armed law enforcement response.

FEDERAL AUTHORITIES ARREST OHIO MAN FOR ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO MURDER ICE AGENTS

The attorney claimed to police she had never met the suspect but that he once lived in an apartment building owned by her mother, and that he would harass the parent as far back as January 2024.

ICE's Office of Responsibility is also investigating the case.

On Saturday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the first-in-the-nation law prohibiting most law enforcement from obscuring their faces during official business.

It was seen as a direct response to raids in Los Angeles engineered by Bovino, which resulted in mass protests from the left and widespread praise from the right and at the White House, where President Donald Trump federalized the California National Guard and deployed assets to America’s second-largest city.

Newsom said Saturday that the diversity that "makes California great" is "under assault," while adding the impact of the Trump administration’s policies across the Golden State is "terrifying."

"It’s like a dystopian sci-fi movie. Unmarked cars, people in masks, people quite literally disappearing. No due process, no rights, no rights in a democracy where we have rights. Immigrants have rights, and we have the right to stand up and push back," Newsom said.