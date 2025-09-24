AOC stars in Newsom redistricting ad, urging Californians to 'fight' Trump for democracy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is once again sparking campaign buzz for participating in an advertisement advocating California redistricting.

"Trump is redrawing maps to force a Congress that only answers to him — not the people," Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., said while posting a viral video of Ocasio-Cortez on X. "@AOC knows California can stop him with Prop 50."

California voters will decide during November's special election whether to temporarily redraw new congressional district maps in response to President Donald Trump successfully urging Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Republicans to secure five additional Republican-leaning districts through their own redistricting process.

"Prop 50 levels the playing field and gives power back to the people," the New York Democrat said in the ad, urging Californians to "fight for democracy in all 50 states" by voting "yes on 50."

If passed, Prop 50 would allow California's Democratic supermajority to redraw its congressional districts to secure five more Democrat-leaning congressional districts, leveling the playing field against Texas redistricting. More states, including Missouri and Ohio, have their own redistricting plans ahead of competitive midterm elections expected in 2026.

"California, you know we don't back down from a fight," the New York Democrat said in the ad. "And this November, the fight belongs to you."

The video has been viewed by more than 2 million people in the 24 hours since Newsom posted it.

"Seven years in, some politicians are *finally* understanding why bringing @AOC into our fight is a good thing!" Democratic strategist Rebecca Katz responded on X.

The Bronx representative also appears in a Spanish version of the ad, which was paid for by Yes on 50.

"Donald Trump is redrawing election maps to force through a Congress that only answers to him, not the people. If he gets away with it, all bets are off for our healthcare, our paychecks and our freedoms. With Prop 50, we can stop him," she said, looking directly into the camera.

The California Republican Party criticized Newsom for "relying on a New Yorker" to "tell Californians how to vote."

"It’s part of their disturbing pattern: silence the debate, control the outcome, and erase the people who think differently. Don’t let them rig the system. Vote NO on Prop 50!" California Republicans said on X.

Meanwhile, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is trying to terminate California Democrats' redistricting fight.

The ad was released on the heels of an Axios' report saying Ocasio-Cortez's team is positioning her for a 2028 presidential or U.S. Senate run.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris made apparent jabs at her potential 2028 presidential opponents in her new book, "107 Days," which was released Tuesday. "Hiking. Will call back. (He never did.)" was Newsom's response when Harris reached out after President Joe Biden suspended his re-election campaign, according to the book.

But Harris only had positive words for Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

"AOC goes deep into policy but has a lightness with people, a joyful warrior vibe," Harris said in the book. "Her talent for deconstructing complex issues and her commitment to getting justice for working people make her an invaluable leader in this moment."

Ocasio-Cortez sparked plenty of campaign buzz earlier this year when she joined Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on his widely popular "Fighting Oligarchy" tour.

In April, Ocasio-Cortez's campaign account posted a video on X that invigorated rumors she could be mulling a presidential run as the four-term Democrat from New York City and the progressive leader proclaimed, "We are one."

When asked later that month if she was harboring any presidential ambitions, the young Democrat did not rule out 2028 presidential aspirations to Fox News Digital.

The momentum around Ocasio-Cortez comes as Democrats are searching for new party leadership following consequential losses up and down the ballot in 2024.

Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders have both endorsed and supported New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's campaign despite establishment Democrats' reluctance to embrace the self-identified Democratic socialist's platform.

Newsom and Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.