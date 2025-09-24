Expand / Collapse search
Crime

From rhetoric to bloodshed: Texas ICE attack caps escalating left-wing terror wave

'Somebody, somewhere, will take you seriously enough to use force because you are making an argument that seems to justify the use of force'

By Amanda Macias Fox News
Ted Cruz condemns political violence after ICE shooting: 'This must stop' Video

Ted Cruz condemns political violence after ICE shooting: 'This must stop'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, calls on politicians to stop using divisive anti-ICE rhetoric after three victims were shot at an immigration facility in Dallas, Texas.

The shooting of three ICE agents in Texas on Wednesday marks the latest and most brazen example of a surge in left-wing political violence.

From the dual attempted assassinations of President Donald Trump to the murder of Charlie Kirk, a chilling pattern is unmistakable: the left’s relentless demonization of conservatives is fueling real-world bloodshed.

DEADLY DALLAS ICE SHOOTING VICTIMS ARE DETAINEES, SOURCES SAY; SHOOTER DEAD

"This latest shooting against ICE shows what happens after decades of lack of consequences," Lora Ries, director of the Border Security and Immigration Center at The Heritage Foundation, told Fox News Digital. 

Ries argued that decades of weak immigration enforcement have emboldened activist groups, who are now lashing out against today’s tougher measures.

Dallas ICE Facility Shooting Law Enforcement

Law enforcement personnel respond at the scene of a shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas, Texas, Sept. 24, 2025.  (Jeffrey McWhorter/Reuters)

"We need to apply consequences early and often to crime, particularly violence, and immigration violations," she added.

FBI Director Kash Patel said law enforcement officials recovered anti-ICE messaging at the scene. One of the unspent shell casings was engraved with the phrase "ANTI ICE," underscoring investigators’ belief that the attack was politically motivated.

"These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off," Patel wrote on a post in X. "We are only miles from Prarieland, Texas, where just two months ago, an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers," he added.

Five rounds, one of which says "Anti-ICE" in blue letters on it.

FBI Director Kash Patel said investigators recovered these rounds from the scene in Dallas where a gunman opened fire on the local ICE field office.  (FBI)

And while the FBI vows accountability, Homeland Security officials point to the deeper problem: rhetoric that has already turned ICE agents into open targets.

WHO IS JOSHUA JAHN, SHOOTER IN DEADLY DALLAS ICE FACILITY ATTACK?

"We've been saying for months that the rhetoric around our law enforcement, particularly ICE, the dehumanization, the demonization has spun so far out of control and that someone is going to get hurt or someone's going to get killed," Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News. 

"This must stop," McLaughlin added during her interview on "America's Newsroom."

Kash Patel reacts to Dallas ICE shooting: 'It has to end' Video

Outside government, analysts agree the threat is serious — and more recently tied to the left’s rhetoric.

"There is a serious political problem in the United States," Charles Fain Lehman, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, told Fox News Digital. 

He stressed that all political violence is bad, but noted that "the most recent string of incidents has been left-coded," pointing to attacks on Teslas, ICE agents, and a string of politically motivated shootings and bombings.

 TRUMP OFFICIALS SLAM BLUE STATE GOVERNOR FOR IGNORING CHAOTIC ANTI-ICE ‘RIOTERS’ DISRUPTING OPERATION

Lehman said the murder of Charlie Kirk was the culmination of that trend — carried out by a suspect who had previously called the 31-year-old political activist a "fascist," borrowing the same language often used by prominent Democrats to describe conservatives.

Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University

Charlie Kirk throws hats to the crowd after arriving at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

"At a certain point, if you make these arguments about people, somebody, somewhere, will take you seriously enough to use force because you are making an argument that seems to justify the use of force," Lehman added.

CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION LATEST CASE OF CONSERVATIVES BEING TARGETED FOR MURDER

The dynamic he describes has already played out in stark terms — most dramatically in the two recent assassination attempts on Trump.

President Donald Trump raises his fist after being shot at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage by Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.  (Anna MoneymakerGetty Images)

Paul Sracic is an adjunct fellow at the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C. and the former chair of the Department of Politics and International Relations at Youngstown State University. He said demonizing ICE doesn’t make the threats go away.

"The Department of Homeland Security, using Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents – that’s what ICE stands for – is charged with implementing the immigration laws passed by a democratically elected legislature," Sracic said.

"To label the enforcement of democratically enacted laws fascist, and the agents responsible for enforcing those laws Nazis, is absurd. It’s also dangerous."

Beyond the rhetoric, Sracic emphasized that lax immigration enforcement carries its own dangers, from terrorism to fentanyl:

"We really need our political leaders, media figures, and citizens to model a return to principled disagreement, where policy differences are debated without resorting to apocalyptic hyperbole."

